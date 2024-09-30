Dedicated NETGEAR switches for AV-over-IP applications

30 September 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The NETGEAR range of Pro AV switches, available from Duxbury Networking, provides professional audio/video (AV) users with high quality, low-latency video and audio distribution over an IP network.

The NETGEAR Pro AV switches are renowned for their robust performance and ease of use, featuring advanced functionalities such as the Engage Controller software, which simplifies the configuration and management of AV networks. This user-friendly approach helps bridge the gap between AV and IT professionals, ensuring optimal performance across all devices. The powerful software automatically detects all NETGEAR Pro AV switches on the network to ensure quick configurations, allowing users to easily upgrade firmware and make deployment as easy as possible.

“With the increasing demand for sophisticated AV over IP solutions in environments like conference rooms, sports bars, and concert venues, recent years have seen an explosion in demand for a seamless, high-quality network,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “NETGEAR’s Pro AV switches, featuring a groundbreaking AV graphical user interface, simplify the deployment and management of networked AV devices to ensure outstanding performance.”

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800 , info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za





