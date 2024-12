The IEEE applied power electronics conference and exposition focusses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. Not just a designer’s conference, APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.

Reimagine the possibilities. IPC APEX EXPO 2025 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, and non-stop networking. Meetings and courses will begin on 15 March with the conference and exhibition opening on 18 March.

The embedded world Exhibition & Conference provides a global platform for the embedded community, including leading experts, key players, and industry associations. It offers insight into the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, and services related to complex system design.

The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but also a proving ground for the latest breakthrough technologies and innovations in tech. The show hosts companies including manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, and delivery systems.

Further reading:

EVENTS

Events

...

Read more...

Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP

Events

Read more...

AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry

Events

Read more...

EVENTS

Events

...

Read more...

EVENTS

Events

...

Read more...

Fighting AOI false calls

MyKay Tronics Events

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices

Quectel Wireless Solutions Events

Read more...

Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration

Events

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

14 November Munich, Germany Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare,Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.20-24 October Rosemont, IL, USA The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and1 & 3 October Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designedMycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.2-6 September Johannesburg Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa. Register at www.electramining.co.za When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.9-11 July San Francisco, USA Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector