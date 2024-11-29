Events
29 November 2024
CES 2025
7-11 January 2025
Las Vegas, USA
The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but also a proving ground for the latest breakthrough technologies and innovations in tech. The show hosts companies including manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, and delivery systems.
Register at www.ces.tech
embedded world 2025
11-13 March 2025
Nuremberg, Germany
The embedded world Exhibition & Conference provides a global platform for the embedded community, including leading experts, key players, and industry associations. It offers insight into the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, and services related to complex system design.
Register at www.embedded-world.de/en
IPC APEX EXPO 2025
15-20 March 2025
Anaheim Convention Center, USA
Reimagine the possibilities. IPC APEX EXPO 2025 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, and non-stop networking. Meetings and courses will begin on 15 March with the conference and exhibition opening on 18 March.
Register at www.ipcapexexpo.org
APEC 2025
16-20 March 2025
Atlanta, USA
The IEEE applied power electronics conference and exposition focusses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. Not just a designer’s conference, APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.
Register at www.apec-conf.org
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024
14 November
Munich, Germany
Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, ...
Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.
AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry
Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.
SMTA International
20-24 October
Rosemont, IL, USA
The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and ...
The Future of PCB Design
1 & 3 October
Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...
Fighting AOI false calls
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.
Electra Mining Africa
2-6 September Johannesburg Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa. Register at www.electramining.co.za...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.
Webinar: Simplifying secured Matter compatibility and design integration
Infineon’s solution, OPTIGA Trust M MTR, combines robust security with a Matter provisioning service, simplifying the integration of secured Matter compatibility into existing IoT designs.
SEMICON West
9-11 July
San Francisco, USA
Touted as the premier microelectronics event on the calendar, SEMICON West will explore groundbreaking technologies transforming the microelectronics sector ...
