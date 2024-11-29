Categories

29 November 2024

CES 2025

7-11 January 2025

Las Vegas, USA

The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but also a proving ground for the latest breakthrough technologies and innovations in tech. The show hosts companies including manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, and delivery systems.

Register at www.ces.tech

embedded world 2025

11-13 March 2025

Nuremberg, Germany

The embedded world Exhibition & Conference provides a global platform for the embedded community, including leading experts, key players, and industry associations. It offers insight into the world of embedded systems, from components and modules to operating systems, hardware and software design, M2M communication, and services related to complex system design.

Register at www.embedded-world.de/en

IPC APEX EXPO 2025

15-20 March 2025

Anaheim Convention Center, USA

Reimagine the possibilities. IPC APEX EXPO 2025 is one of the industry’s largest events in North America, featuring a world-class trade show, cutting-edge technical conference, professional development courses taught by industry experts, and non-stop networking. Meetings and courses will begin on 15 March with the conference and exhibition opening on 18 March.

Register at www.ipcapexexpo.org

APEC 2025

16-20 March 2025

Atlanta, USA

The IEEE applied power electronics conference and exposition focusses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. Not just a designer’s conference, APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics.

Register at www.apec-conf.org




