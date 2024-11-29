Categories

UFS Flash named Best in Show

29 November 2024 News


KIOXIA Europe GmbH was named as winner in the Memory & Storage category of the Embedded Computing Design (ECD) electronica Best in Show Awards at the recently held electronica 2024. This award was for the company’s Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 4.0 of embedded flash memory devices for automotive applications. Submissions were evaluated by the ECD Content Team, with ratings assigned according to the entry’s design superiority, comparative performance, and prospective market influence.

KIOXIA’s Automotive UFS 4.0 embedded flash memory devices set a new benchmark in automotive memory solutions with their exceptional speed and capacity. They address critical automotive demands by offering robust performance, advanced diagnostics, and improved data reliability in a wide temperature range, all while meeting AEC-Q100 Grade 2 requirements. Built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification for forward compatibility, the devices integrate KIOXIA’s advanced BiCS FLASH 3D TLC flash memory technology and controller, making them a significant advancement in automotive data storage, poised to enhance the functionality and user experience of next-generation vehicles in the era of 5G connectivity.


Tel: +27 11 236 1900
Email: saro.murabito@ebv.com
www: www.ebv.com
