Quectel wireless module wins accolade

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT





The winners of the 2024 IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award were recently announced, with Quectel walking away with an award for its modules which make 5G features more easily accessible for IoT applications, notably the company’s RG255C-GL.

The RG255C-GL M.2 is a 5G sub-6 GHz M.2 module based on 3GPP Rel-17 RedCap technology. Integrating features such as 5G LAN/URLLC/Slicing, the module supports a theoretical peak data rate of 223 Mbps downlink and 123 Mbps uplink. It supports LTE Cat 4 and 5G Sub-6 SA mode, and is backward compatible with Rel-15 and Rel-16 networks. The module is easy to design with and meets different application demands for medium speed, large capacity, low latency, and high reliability.

The RG255C-GL M.2 module supports Qualcomm IZat location technology Gen 9VT (GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo and NavlC). The integrated GNSS receiver greatly simplifies product design and provides quicker and more accurate positioning capability.

A rich set of internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces like USB 2.0, PCIe 2.0, and PCM, and a host of functionalities extend the applicability of the module to a wide range of RedCap applications.

Credit(s)

iCorp Technologies





