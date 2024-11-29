Save the date for Securex South Africa 2025

29 November 2024 News

Home to Africa’s largest collection of security solutions, Securex South Africa returns to Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 3 to 5 June 2025. Once more taking place with the well-established A-OSH EXPO, Facilities Management Expo, and Firexpo, Securex South Africa provides the market with quick and easy access to the most comprehensive technologies and services geared towards enhancing their security profile.

“We once again had a superb turnout at the co-located exhibitions in June 2024, where we welcomed a combined total of 10 898 visitors. Based on feedback from the visitors, we believe that we are hitting the ‘sweet spot’ in terms of bringing to the party those security solutions that best meet the current needs of the market,” says Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions (a division of Montgomery Group).

In some areas, the demands on organisations and individuals to retain an unwavering stance against potential risks has remained relatively static, but some areas have seen a definite heightened focus. “Our exhibitors are known for their ability to anticipate and counter possible threats with their offerings. We have seen a particular surge in several areas that include the use of AI and deep learning, hybrid architectures, surveillance for safety and compliance, and regulatory compliance,” says Anderson.

Organisations wishing to exhibit at Securex South Africa 2025 can contact the Securex South Africa team on zelda.jordaan@montgomerygroup.com or johan.vanheerden@montgomerygroup.com to book a space or capitalise on a sponsorship opportunity.

For more information visit www.securex.co.za





