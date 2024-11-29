Hi-Rel quarter-brick converters

Gaia Converter’s quarter-brick series DC-DC power modules are designed for high-reliability military, aerospace, and industrial applications. The series provides output power levels ranging from 75 to 250 W in fixed output voltages of 3,3, 5, 12, 15, 24, and 28 V. All modules offer an ultra-wide input voltage range of 9-45 V or 16-80 V, and they exhibit low noise characteristics and high power density.
The MGDM series utilises a proprietary fixed switching topology to provide its excellent characteristics, and a synchronisation function allows more than one converter to operate with an external source frequency.
All modules incorporate LC network filters to minimise reflected input current ripple and output voltage ripple. The modules have totally independent functions, including input undervoltage lock-out, output overvoltage protection, output current limitation protection, and overtemperature protection. Additionally, a soft-start function allows current limitation and eliminates inrush current during start-up.
Key operational features of the MGDM series include:
