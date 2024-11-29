Clearing the Static: Key principles of ESD control in electronics manufacturing

29 November 2024 Circuit & System Protection



Greg Barron, Actum Group director

Effectively managing electrostatic discharge (ESD) is essential in electronics manufacturing to ensure product reliability and worker safety. Here are six core principles for creating and implementing ESD control programmes:

1. Integrate protection in design – Begin by designing products and assemblies with ESD protection in mind. This involves selecting components that are less sensitive to ESD, and incorporating input protection for devices, boards, assemblies, and equipment as needed.

2. Establish appropriate control levels – Determine the ESD sensitivity of items handled in your operations. Understanding these sensitivity levels ensures that your control measures are suitably stringent.

3. Define electrostatic protected areas (EPAs) – Designate EPAs within your facility; specific zones equipped with materials, tools, and equipment designed to control static electricity and safeguard ESD-sensitive items.

4. Reduce electrostatic charge generation – Minimise static charge build-up by removing high-charge-generating materials and processes from the EPA. Workers should be grounded using wrist straps and anti-static footwear, to reduce their potential for charge accumulation.

5. Dissipate and neutralise static charges – Since it is impossible to eliminate all electrostatic charge, ensure safe dissipation and neutralisation of any remaining charges. Effective grounding and the use of conductive or dissipative materials are key here.

6. Shield sensitive products – Prevent any potential discharge from reaching ESD-sensitive parts by using ESD-safe packaging and handling materials both within and outside the EPA.

Credit(s)

Actum Electronics





