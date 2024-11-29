1700 V GaN Switcher IC

Power Integrations has introduced a new member of its InnoMux-2 family of single-stage regulated multi-output offline power supply ICs. This new family features the industry’s first 1700 V gallium nitride switch, fabricated using the company’s proprietary PowiGaN technology. The 1700 V InnoMux-2 IC easily supports 1000 V DC nominal input voltage in a flyback configuration, and achieves over 90% efficiency in applications requiring one, two or three supply voltages. Each output is regulated within 1% accuracy, eliminating post regulators, and further improving system efficiency by approximately 10%.

Radu Barsan, vice president of technology at Power Integrations, said, “Our rapid pace of GaN development has delivered three world-first voltage ratings in a span of less than two years: 900 V, 1250 V and now 1700 V. Our new InnoMux-2 ICs combine 1700 V GaN and three other recent innovations: independent, accurate, multi-output regulation; FluxLink, our secondary-side regulation digital isolation communications technology; and zero voltage switching without an active-clamp, which all but eliminates switching losses.”

The new device replaces expensive silicon carbide (SiC) transistors in power supply applications such as automotive chargers, solar inverters, three-phase meters and a wide variety of industrial power systems.

