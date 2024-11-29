Innovative upgrade process for 2G/3G

The pending shutdown of the 2G and 3G networks (gazetted for 31 December 2027) signals the end of a communications era which began in 1994. The technology will have seen an entire generation enjoy a level of internet connectivity for 33 years by the time it is officially shut down.
It is common knowledge that the likelihood of service providers throwing a proverbial switch on 31 December 2027, having fully maintained the 2G and 3G networks up until that point, is extremely unlikely. What is likely to happen during this sunset period, especially on the back of already near-obsolescence of 2G network equipment, is for the availability of the connectivity mediums to begin to reduce between now and the shutdown date.
As ageing infrastructure fails, it is reasonable to assume that it will become decommissioned, leaving existing infrastructure to carry the data traffic load. This translates to less availability. As a supplier of hardware to the communications industry, Otto Wireless Solutions is already seeing this happening.
Most of the large corporate clients began their 4G transition two to three years ago, and are well underway with their field replacement strategies. However, and at the risk of generalising, it is the small, medium and medium-large business sector which has predominantly only now started considering the timeframes.
To assist router users with this transition, Otto Wireless Solutions has, in collaboration with Wlink, launched the ‘Bring out your (Nearly) Dead’ campaign, an innovative and aggressively priced campaign to give existing Wlink customers a cost-effective upgrade option, and encouraging customers who use competitive devices to switch to Wlink.
The campaign has three approaches:
• Existing Wlink customers can bring in their ‘nearly dead’ 3G Wlink routers for upgrade. Depending on the model, there are up to three components which may need to be replaced, to bring the model up to the equivalent 4G model. The router is tested on receipt, and then fully tested again after upgrade.
• For completely new clients, the WL-R230LAD router has been made available at a highly competitive price point. This is a DIN rail-mount device incorporating 4G connectivity, 2,4 GHz WiFi, Dual SIM, three Ethernet ports, three I/O, RS232, and USB.
• The last option is the ‘Bring out your (Nearly) Dead’ 3G router (any brand, working or not). When handed in at Otto Wireless Solutions, on the purchase of a new WL-R230LAD router, the already aggressive price of the Wlink device will be further discounted by another R400.
