Scalable and secure IoT device onboarding and management
29 November 2024
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Duxbury Networking stated that the Cambium Networks’ EasyPass solution is designed to ensure seamless onboarding and management of user and IoT devices. EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management, making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.
With growing demands for connected devices across various sectors in South Africa, EasyPass simplifies network management by automating the onboarding of multiple user devices and IoT connections. The solution’s Policy-Based Automation (PBA) feature enforces network policies effortlessly, delivering robust security and optimal user experiences, without the need for extensive manual configurations.
“EasyPass represents a significant step forward for South African companies dealing with the challenges of secure and efficient IoT and device management,” says Teresa Huysamen, business unit manager at Duxbury Networking. “Its automated onboarding and advanced security features provide an intuitive, yet powerful, approach to handle the increasing number of connected devices in today’s dynamic business landscape.”
EasyPass addresses core challenges in network security and scalability, making it the perfect platform for organisations in sectors requiring high user engagement and IoT reliability. Furthermore, its compatibility with multi-vendor environments offers local businesses flexibility in adopting new technologies, while maintaining a strong security posture.
For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 11 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za
Further reading:
Module combines 5G and NTN support
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
Read more...
SIMCom’s A7673X series
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
SIMCom’s A7673X series is a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Read more...
Non-terrestrial network module
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
Read more...
Cellular IoT connectivity via satellite
Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.
Read more...
Unlocking the future of connectivity
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The battle for the 6 GHz spectrum band is heating up in South Africa, mirroring global debates on the allocation of spectrum between Wi-Fi and cellular operators.
Read more...
Quectel wireless module wins accolade
iCorp Technologies
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The winners of the 2024 IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award were recently announced, with Quectel walking away with an award for its modules which make 5G features more easily accessible for IoT applications, notably the company’s RG255C-GL.
Read more...
Innovative upgrade process for 2G/3G
Otto Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
What is likely to happen during the sunset period for 2G and 3G signals, especially on the back of already near-obsolescence of 2G network equipment, is for the availability of the connectivity mediums to begin to reduce between now and the shutdown date.
Read more...
RFID in aviation: the ultimate solution to baggage mishandling
Osiris Technical Systems
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Creating a solution that enables real-time tracking of airline baggage on a global scale seems like an impossible task when considering the number of airlines, airports, and passengers that flow through and between them.
Read more...
The power of UWB
EBV Electrolink
Editor's Choice Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Ultra-Wideband, the robust wireless communications technology commonly known as UWB, is such a versatile technology, capable of doing so many different things, that it can be hard to categorise.
Read more...
Trimension family secures car access
EBV Electrolink
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Trimension NCJ29Dx family is part of NXP’s portfolio of secure car access system solutions, which includes the NCF3340 NFC controller and the KW37 Bluetooth 5.0 Long-Range MCU.
Read more...