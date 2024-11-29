Industrial Ethernet with HARTING solutions

In today’s fast-paced industrial landscape, Ethernet connectivity plays a crucial role in automation, ensuring seamless communication between machines and systems. HARTING, a leading provider of industrial connectivity solutions, offers a wide range of innovative Ethernet products, now available through TME (see Figure 1).

HARTING’s portfolio includes standout products such as tool-free RJ45 connectors, which simplify installation and maintenance in demanding industrial environments. These connectors are known for their durability and ease of use, making them ideal for situations where quick setup and reliability are essential. The movable connectors, also available, provide flexible positioning, making them particularly useful in confined spaces (see Figure 2).

One of the most innovative solutions from HARTING is the ix Industrial connector. This miniaturised alternative to the traditional RJ45 is designed for modern IoT-driven industrial applications. Despite its smaller size, it supports high-speed data transmission of up to 10 Gbps and is PoE (Power over Ethernet) compatible. The ix Industrial connectors are perfect for miniaturised industrial components, offering both space-saving and performance advantages (see Figure 3).

In addition, HARTING’s industrial-grade Ethernet patch cords, designed for harsh environments, come in various lengths and materials, including LSZH (Low Smoke Zero Halogen) and oil-resistant options. All cords are double shielded, reducing electromagnetic interference for reliable performance.

