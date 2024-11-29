Robust and customisable SBC

SolidRun has announced the launch of the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT single-board computer (SBC), a robust and customisable solution designed to meet the complex needs of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) applications.
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, with a flexible carrier board boasting vast I/O and connectivity options, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments by bringing cutting-edge capabilities and exceptional reliability to IIoT and HMI installations (see Figure 1).
The HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC addresses critical industrial demands by offering unparalleled resilience, expandability, and connectivity in a compact footprint. Built for environments requiring dependable performance under extreme conditions, it supports temperatures from -40 to 85°C, making it ideal for a variety of industrial settings.
The SBC supports a variety of industrial protocols, including multiple RS232, RS485, dual CAN-FD, and dual 1Gb Ethernet, allowing seamless integration into complex IIoT networks. With flexible power options, including a wide power range and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, the board provides unmatched adaptability for various industrial use cases. It supports multiple M.2 cards for LTE connectivity (with dual SIM support), AI accelerators, and NVMe storage.
Its software support includes the latest Yocto and Debian BSP, along with drivers for TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and a wide range of interfaces, easing the development process for engineers and reducing time-to-market for industrial applications (see Figure 2).
Building on the capabilities of the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC, SolidRun introduces the new IIOT-200-8M Gateway, a market-ready industrial IoT gateway tailored for versatile applications. Designed to support multiple industrial protocols, including RS232, RS485, CAN-FD, and 1Gb Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE), this gateway offers extensive connectivity options. It accommodates multiple M.2 cards, providing LTE connectivity with an M.2 B-key and dual SIM support, along with M.2 M-key compatibility for NVMe storage and a variety of AI accelerators. Housed in a rugged extruded aluminium chassis, it is DIN rail-mountable for ease of deployment in demanding environments.
Ryzen-based computer on module Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...QuecPython live demonstration Quectel Wireless Solutions
DSP, Micros & Memory
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.
Read more...New family supports future cryptography Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.
Read more...Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.
Read more...ESP32-P4 SoC iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.
Read more...Non-terrestrial network module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
Read more...Microchip SoC FPGA ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.
Read more...QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.
Read more...Cellular IoT connectivity via satellite Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.