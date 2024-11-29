Robust and customisable SBC

SolidRun has announced the launch of the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT single-board computer (SBC), a robust and customisable solution designed to meet the complex needs of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) applications.

Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, with a flexible carrier board boasting vast I/O and connectivity options, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments by bringing cutting-edge capabilities and exceptional reliability to IIoT and HMI installations (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT.

The HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC addresses critical industrial demands by offering unparalleled resilience, expandability, and connectivity in a compact footprint. Built for environments requiring dependable performance under extreme conditions, it supports temperatures from -40 to 85°C, making it ideal for a variety of industrial settings.

The SBC supports a variety of industrial protocols, including multiple RS232, RS485, dual CAN-FD, and dual 1Gb Ethernet, allowing seamless integration into complex IIoT networks. With flexible power options, including a wide power range and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, the board provides unmatched adaptability for various industrial use cases. It supports multiple M.2 cards for LTE connectivity (with dual SIM support), AI accelerators, and NVMe storage.

Its software support includes the latest Yocto and Debian BSP, along with drivers for TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and a wide range of interfaces, easing the development process for engineers and reducing time-to-market for industrial applications (see Figure 2).

Figure 2. IIOT-200-8M Gateway.

Building on the capabilities of the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC, SolidRun introduces the new IIOT-200-8M Gateway, a market-ready industrial IoT gateway tailored for versatile applications. Designed to support multiple industrial protocols, including RS232, RS485, CAN-FD, and 1Gb Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE), this gateway offers extensive connectivity options. It accommodates multiple M.2 cards, providing LTE connectivity with an M.2 B-key and dual SIM support, along with M.2 M-key compatibility for NVMe storage and a variety of AI accelerators. Housed in a rugged extruded aluminium chassis, it is DIN rail-mountable for ease of deployment in demanding environments.

