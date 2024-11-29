New family supports future cryptography

29 November 2024

NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family. This family contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments. This is also NXP’s first chip supporting future-proof, postquantum cryptography. The multicore design of the i.MX 94 family delivers high performance and low latency across both application and real-time domains, with an integrated functional safety island.

The chip features 4x multicore Arm Cortex-A55 processors combined with 2x Arm Cortex-M7 and 2x Arm Cortex-M33 processors. An NXP eIQ Neutron Neural Processing Unit is available to provide the heavy lifting for AI applications. A total of 3,5 MB of OCRAM is included, but the chip can connect to LPDDR4 or LPDDR5 external RAM. SDIO3.0 and eMMC5.1 is also supported.

The i.MX 94 family is suitable for applications in industrial HMI, motion control and robotics, and PLCs and remote I/O.

