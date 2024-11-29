New family supports future cryptography

NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family. This family contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments. This is also NXP’s first chip supporting future-proof, postquantum cryptography. The multicore design of the i.MX 94 family delivers high performance and low latency across both application and real-time domains, with an integrated functional safety island.
The chip features 4x multicore Arm Cortex-A55 processors combined with 2x Arm Cortex-M7 and 2x Arm Cortex-M33 processors. An NXP eIQ Neutron Neural Processing Unit is available to provide the heavy lifting for AI applications. A total of 3,5 MB of OCRAM is included, but the chip can connect to LPDDR4 or LPDDR5 external RAM. SDIO3.0 and eMMC5.1 is also supported.
The i.MX 94 family is suitable for applications in industrial HMI, motion control and robotics, and PLCs and remote I/O.
Ryzen-based computer on module Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
DSP, Micros & Memory
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.
DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.
DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.