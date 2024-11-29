Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Computer/Embedded Technology



Print this page printer friendly version

Generate waveforms at 10 GS/s

29 November 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

Engineers, technicians and scientists now have a way to produce high-frequency arbitrary waveforms, with high purity and low distortion, directly from their PC. Using the new PCIe flagship AWG cards from Spectrum Instrumentation and cost-effective commercial off-the-shelf PC-parts, it is possible to generate nearly any waveform with up to 10 GS/s output rates, 2,5 GHz bandwidth, and 16-bit vertical resolution.

The new cards make a powerful alternative to benchtop AWGs that often face a bottleneck when loading data for new waveforms. The cards offer a massive onboard memory of up to 8 Gigasamples (16 GB), and the possibility to stream data at up to 10 GB/s directly from CPUs or even GPUs. Four different models make up the M5i.63xx AWG series, offering a perfect fit solution for every application.

Waveforms can be output in Single Shot, Repeated, and Multiple Replay modes. To maximise memory efficiency, Multiple Replay can be used to output segmented data and can also be combined with FIFO streaming. Waveform replay can be initiated by a simple software command, or via a trigger event with trigger signals able to be input via two external trigger lines.

Individual cards have either one or two analogue output channels. To create larger multi-channel systems, cards can be connected using the company’s proprietary Star-Hub clock and trigger synchronisation module. Star-Hub allows systems with up to eight cards to share a common clock and trigger, delivering fully synchronous output rates of 5 GS/s on up to 16 channels, or 10 GS/s on up to eight channels.

Fully programmable, the cards run under Windows or Linux operating systems, using today’s most popular and powerful software languages. All products are shipped together with SDKs for C++, C#, Python, VB.NET, Julia, Java and IVI. Drivers are also provided for third-party software products LabVIEW and MATLAB.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Quad-port 10GBASE-T controller
Rugged Interconnect Technologies Computer/Embedded Technology
he SN4-DJEMBE, available from Rugged Interconnect, is a networking adaptor card for CompactPCI Serial systems, equipped with four individual controllers for 10GBASE-T.

Read more...
60 MHz 16-bit AWG
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
Siglent’s SDG1000X Plus series function/arbitrary waveform generator offers a maximum output frequency of 60 MHz, 16-bit vertical resolution, 1 GSa/s sampling rate, and 8 Mpts arbitrary waveform length.

Read more...
SBC with Intel N-series processor
Vepac Electronics Editor's Choice
The UP 710S represents the evolution of the credit card-sized form factor, adding new, sought-after features and performance.

Read more...
A perfect match for next-gen computing
Vepac Electronics AI & ML
Teguar’s collaboration with Hailo marks a significant step forward in their mission to provide powerful and reliable computing solutions for a wide range of industries.

Read more...
AAEON introduces Amston Lake to processor options
Vepac Electronics AI & ML
Embedded computing company AAEON has launched the PICO-ASL4 and GENE-ASL6, both featuring the new Intel Atom x7000RE processor series for the edge.

Read more...
Open-source flexibility for IoT gateway
Vepac Electronics Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The SRG-CM4 brings all the open-source flexibility of the Raspberry Pi OS and ecosystem to AAEON’s signature rugged, durable gateway design to create a truly industry-ready, modular system.

Read more...
HTML5 WebPanel with Linux, Android, or AutomationBrowser
Vepac Electronics Opto-Electronics
Having a front protection rating of IP65, and additional features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, RS232 integrated, these panels are an excellent solution for most industrial applications.

Read more...
HPE policy management platform
Computer/Embedded Technology
Duxbury Networking has announced the availability of the HPE Aruba ClearPass policy management platform, that enables business and personal devices to connect to an organisational level, in compliance with corporate security policies.

Read more...
IoT gateways
Brandwagon Distribution Computer/Embedded Technology
IoT Gateways are hardware and software devices that are responsible for collecting data from connected devices, managing communication between devices and the cloud, and processing and analysing the data before sending it to the cloud for further analysis.

Read more...
Digital PSU with four variable outputs
Vepac Electronics Test & Measurement
The PeakTech 6215 is a laboratory power supply with four separate voltage outputs, each one infinitely variable using the rotary controls on the front of the unit.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved