Generate waveforms at 10 GS/s

Engineers, technicians and scientists now have a way to produce high-frequency arbitrary waveforms, with high purity and low distortion, directly from their PC. Using the new PCIe flagship AWG cards from Spectrum Instrumentation and cost-effective commercial off-the-shelf PC-parts, it is possible to generate nearly any waveform with up to 10 GS/s output rates, 2,5 GHz bandwidth, and 16-bit vertical resolution.
The new cards make a powerful alternative to benchtop AWGs that often face a bottleneck when loading data for new waveforms. The cards offer a massive onboard memory of up to 8 Gigasamples (16 GB), and the possibility to stream data at up to 10 GB/s directly from CPUs or even GPUs. Four different models make up the M5i.63xx AWG series, offering a perfect fit solution for every application.
Waveforms can be output in Single Shot, Repeated, and Multiple Replay modes. To maximise memory efficiency, Multiple Replay can be used to output segmented data and can also be combined with FIFO streaming. Waveform replay can be initiated by a simple software command, or via a trigger event with trigger signals able to be input via two external trigger lines.
Individual cards have either one or two analogue output channels. To create larger multi-channel systems, cards can be connected using the company’s proprietary Star-Hub clock and trigger synchronisation module. Star-Hub allows systems with up to eight cards to share a common clock and trigger, delivering fully synchronous output rates of 5 GS/s on up to 16 channels, or 10 GS/s on up to eight channels.
Fully programmable, the cards run under Windows or Linux operating systems, using today’s most popular and powerful software languages. All products are shipped together with SDKs for C++, C#, Python, VB.NET, Julia, Java and IVI. Drivers are also provided for third-party software products LabVIEW and MATLAB.
