Quad-port 10GBASE-T controller

The SN4-DJEMBE is a networking adaptor card for CompactPCI Serial systems, equipped with four individual controllers for 10GBASE-T.
The front panel is provided with M12-X style Ethernet connectors Cat6a, as required for railway and many other applications. The six-speed mGig controllers with integrated PHYs are designed to also support other network rates of 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T, 100BASE-TX and 10BASE-Te.
The board is equipped with a PCIe Gen3 packet switch which integrates eight lanes upstream to the backplane connectors. For optimum performance, when operated at maximum speed across all ports simultaneously, the SN4-DJEMBE should be positioned in a CompactPCI Serial backplane fat pipe peripheral slot – PCIe Gen3 x8.
The onboard single-chip high-performance Ethernet controllers, the Marvell AQC113, provide the latest networking technologies available. Drivers for the SN4-DJEMBE are available for both Windows 10/11 and Linux operating systems.
Generate waveforms at 10 GS/s Vepac Electronics
New flagship arbitrary waveform generator cards from Spectrum Instrumentation generate waveforms with 2,5 GHz bandwidth and 16-bit vertical resolution.
HPE policy management platform
Duxbury Networking has announced the availability of the HPE Aruba ClearPass policy management platform, that enables business and personal devices to connect to an organisational level, in compliance with corporate security policies.
IoT gateways Brandwagon Distribution
IoT Gateways are hardware and software devices that are responsible for collecting data from connected devices, managing communication between devices and the cloud, and processing and analysing the data before sending it to the cloud for further analysis.
1.6T Ethernet IP solution to drive AI and hyperscale data centre chips
As artificial intelligence (AI) workloads continue to grow exponentially, and hyperscale data centres become the backbone of our digital infrastructure, the need for faster and more efficient communication technologies becomes imperative. 1.6T Ethernet will rapidly be replacing 400G and 800G Ethernet as the backbone of hyperscale data centres.
Keeping it cool within the edge data centre
The creation of more data brings with it the corresponding need for more compute power and more data centres, which, in turn, can create unique challenges with regards to securing the environment and cooling the IT loads.
NEX XON becomes Fortinet partner NEC XON
This designation demonstrates NEC XON’s ability to expertly deploy, operate, and maintain its own end-to-end security solutions, helping organisations to achieve digital acceleration.
Mission computer for HADES Rugged Interconnect Technologies
North Atlantic Industries’ latest product, the SIU34S, has been selected as the mission computer for the High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) program.
14th Gen power to boost AI at the edge Rugged Interconnect Technologies
ADLINK’s inclusion of Intel’s 14th generation Core processors into its latest embedded boards and fanless computers is set to boost the AI and graphics capabilities.