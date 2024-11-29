Categories

Quad-port 10GBASE-T controller

29 November 2024 Computer/Embedded Technology

The SN4-DJEMBE is a networking adaptor card for CompactPCI Serial systems, equipped with four individual controllers for 10GBASE-T.

The front panel is provided with M12-X style Ethernet connectors Cat6a, as required for railway and many other applications. The six-speed mGig controllers with integrated PHYs are designed to also support other network rates of 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T, 100BASE-TX and 10BASE-Te.

The board is equipped with a PCIe Gen3 packet switch which integrates eight lanes upstream to the backplane connectors. For optimum performance, when operated at maximum speed across all ports simultaneously, the SN4-DJEMBE should be positioned in a CompactPCI Serial backplane fat pipe peripheral slot – PCIe Gen3 x8.

The onboard single-chip high-performance Ethernet controllers, the Marvell AQC113, provide the latest networking technologies available. Drivers for the SN4-DJEMBE are available for both Windows 10/11 and Linux operating systems.


