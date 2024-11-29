NXP’s all-purpose microcontroller series

NXP released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers. MCX A is part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform.

The MCX A14x operates at 48 MHz, and the MCX A15x operates at 96 MHz. Device package options include 32-pin QFN, 48-pin QFN and a 64-pin LQFP. MCX A parts are IO- and pin-compatible across the package types, simplifying migration and upgrades.

Scalability is an important pillar of the MCX portfolio, and the A Series serves a significant role in this portfolio. This series targets a wide range of applications spanning multiple markets including industrial communications, smart metering, automation and control sensors, and low-power/battery-powered devices.

