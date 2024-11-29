NXP’s all-purpose microcontroller series

NXP released its MCX A14x and A15x series of all-purpose microcontrollers. MCX A is part of the larger MCX portfolio that shares a common Arm Cortex-M33 core platform.
The MCX A14x operates at 48 MHz, and the MCX A15x operates at 96 MHz. Device package options include 32-pin QFN, 48-pin QFN and a 64-pin LQFP. MCX A parts are IO- and pin-compatible across the package types, simplifying migration and upgrades.
Scalability is an important pillar of the MCX portfolio, and the A Series serves a significant role in this portfolio. This series targets a wide range of applications spanning multiple markets including industrial communications, smart metering, automation and control sensors, and low-power/battery-powered devices.
Ryzen-based computer on module Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...QuecPython live demonstration Quectel Wireless Solutions
DSP, Micros & Memory
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.
Read more...Robust and customisable SBC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.
Read more...New family supports future cryptography Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.
Read more...Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.
Read more...ESP32-P4 SoC iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.
Read more...Non-terrestrial network module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
Read more...Microchip SoC FPGA ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.
Read more...QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.
Read more...Cellular IoT connectivity via satellite Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.