SIMCom’s A7673X series

Mobile operators have started shutting down 2G networks to free up frequency bands for the newer 4G and 5G communication signals. Module manufacturers have, therefore, made their 2G modules end-of-life and are now moving their low-cost 4G modules to Cat 1 bis only and doing away with the 2G Fallback.
The SIMCom strategy is no different, and the company has released the A7673X series, a Cat 1 bis module based on the ASR1606 chipset. The module supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps, and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
The A7673X series adopts the LCC+LGA formfactor and is AT command compatible with the A7670 R2 series, the SIM7000/SIM7070 series, and the SIM800/SIM800F series.
This enables smooth migration from 2G/NB/CATM products to LTE Cat 1 products, and facilitates more compatible product design for customer needs.
The modules feature interfaces for expandability such as UART, USB, I2C, and GPIO, making them suitable for IoT applications such telematics, metering, surveillance devices, and industrial routers.
Module combines 5G and NTN support Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management, making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.
The battle for the 6 GHz spectrum band is heating up in South Africa, mirroring global debates on the allocation of spectrum between Wi-Fi and cellular operators.
The winners of the 2024 IoT Evolution 5G Leadership Award were recently announced, with Quectel walking away with an award for its modules which make 5G features more easily accessible for IoT applications, notably the company’s RG255C-GL.
What is likely to happen during the sunset period for 2G and 3G signals, especially on the back of already near-obsolescence of 2G network equipment, is for the availability of the connectivity mediums to begin to reduce between now and the shutdown date.
Creating a solution that enables real-time tracking of airline baggage on a global scale seems like an impossible task when considering the number of airlines, airports, and passengers that flow through and between them.
Ultra-Wideband, the robust wireless communications technology commonly known as UWB, is such a versatile technology, capable of doing so many different things, that it can be hard to categorise.
The Trimension NCJ29Dx family is part of NXP’s portfolio of secure car access system solutions, which includes the NCF3340 NFC controller and the KW37 Bluetooth 5.0 Long-Range MCU.