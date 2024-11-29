Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Non-terrestrial network module

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module at MWC Shanghai. Compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard, the Qualcomm 9205S modem-empowered module MA510-GL (NTN) is capable of exploiting the highly resilient Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite communication and cellular connectivity to IoT scenarios such as maritime transportation, emergency communication, and scientific research in rural areas.

Fibocom MA510-GL (NTN) is a high-performance NTN module, which is tailor-made for the global IoT market. The module supports GEO satellite communication and LTE Cat M/NB2/EGPRS cellular communication, that is perfectly applied for massive IoT applications. Adopting LCC+LGA form factors, MA510-GL (NTN) integrates multiple interfaces such as UART/USB/I2C/I2S for industrial applications. With integrated GNSS, and equipped with eDRX capability, the module is suitable for IoT applications with low power consumption and ultra-small size.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


