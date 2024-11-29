Cellular IoT connectivity via satellite

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Telit Cinterion announced a solution featuring cellular and satellite connectivityservices on its ME910G1 and ME310G1 modules. In partnership with floLIVE and Skylo Technologies, the new solution ensures that mobile assets like shipping containers, agricultural equipment, trucks, and other high-value assets are continually trackable and monitored anywhere on earth, from cities and rural highways to deserts and oceans.

The new Telit Cinterion solution is ideal for enterprises in transportation, logistics, construction, mining, agriculture, and other verticals whose mission- and business-critical applications require guaranteed global connectivity with their mobile assets. The solution will provide OEMs, system integrators, and enterprises with a turnkey, end-to-end suite consisting of the Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module, that is fully compliant with the new 3GPP R17 NB-IoT over non-terrestrial network standard. This will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





