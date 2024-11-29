Categories

Power Electronics / Power Management



Wine farm turns to solar installation for power

29 November 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Slanghoek Wine Farm, a well-known gem in the heart of South Africa’s wine-growing region, has made a bold and sustainable leap towards a greener future by installing a 462 kW solar power system.

With the aim of reducing its carbon footprint and cutting energy costs, the farm partnered with Current Automation to bring this solar project to life.

This exciting development not only highlights the increasing trend of agricultural enterprises embracing renewable energy, but also marks a significant milestone in the farm’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

The solar installation consists of a cutting-edge 462 kW grid-tied solar system designed to generate clean, renewable energy. The system, which integrates advanced components from Huawei and Trina Solar, is engineered to meet the energy demands of the farm’s operations, while ensuring minimal environmental impact.

Key components of the system include:

Grid-tie inverters – 400 kW of Huawei inverters were chosen. The significant advantage of grid-tied solar systems is the use of the sun’s renewable energy, which makes a substantial contribution towards environmental conservation by reducing carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuel-based energy. From an ecological perspective, grid-tied systems support the global transition towards green and sustainable energy solutions.

Solar panels – The solar panels used in the system are Trina Solar modules, known for their durability, high efficiency, and excellent performance in a variety of climates. These high-quality panels are capable of conversion with maximum effectiveness, making them an ideal choice for the farm’s large-scale solar installation.

A grid-tied system means that Slanghoek Wine Farm’s solar energy generation is directly linked to the national grid. This setup allows the farm to both consume the energy produced on-site and export excess power to the grid when production exceeds demand. This not only helps the farm reduce its reliance on traditional electricity sources, but also contributes to the grid with clean, renewable energy.

In addition, a grid-tied system with the flexibility to export excess energy provides Slanghoek Wine Farm with the opportunity to earn energy credits or even offset some of its electricity costs. As the farm reaps the benefits of its solar system, the farm’s management is optimistic about the long-term impact of this investment. With the ability to generate a substantial portion of its energy needs from renewable sources, the farm is well positioned for the future.


