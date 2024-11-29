Infineon launches Edge Ai software solution

Infineon Technologies has strengthened its AI software portfolio as Edge AI comes to a growing number of consumer and industrial applications. The company has introduced DEEPCRAFT, a new software solution category brand for Edge AI and machine learning. Infineon has recognised the huge potential of Edge AI for the market, and the importance of providing customers with the tools to utilise Edge AI.
“The applications for Edge AI seem almost limitless. At Infineon we enable our customers to benefit from Edge AI”, said Thomas Rosteck, president of Infineon’s connected secure systems division. “We are proud to drive the development of innovative, trustworthy, convenient and green AI solutions. By establishing DEEPCRAFT, we’re making sure that our customers have a broad portfolio of Edge AI solutions to suit any need, with the added benefit that our Edge AI software and state-of-the-art hardware work together seamlessly.”
The DEEPCRAFT brand portfolio will include the existing Edge AI software products DEEPCRAFT Studio and DEEPCRAFT Ready Models, and will quickly expand to provide Infineon customers with an even wider range of new Edge AI and Machine Learning software tools, models and solutions.
In parallel with the introduction of DEEPCRAFT, the Infineon-owned Edge AI company Imagimob has launched additional Ready Models. These AI models are easily deployable and ready for production. The five new models support gesture and surface detection via radar sensors, and human fall detection using an accelerometer, and extend the audio detection offering to industrial customers.
Ryzen-based computer on module Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...Robust and customisable SBC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.
Read more...New family supports future cryptography Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.
Read more...Non-terrestrial network module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
Read more...Cellular IoT connectivity via satellite Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.
Read more...Ultra-wideband LNA Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADL8120 from Analog Devices is an ultra-wideband low-noise amplifier that operates from 30 kHz to 20 GHz, with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 1,9 dB.
Read more...GNSS front-end modules Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Taoglas has released two new GNSS front end modules, the TFM.112A and the TFM.115A, which cover the L1 + B1 + G1/L2 and L1 + B1 + G1/L5 bands respectively.