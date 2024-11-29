Infineon launches Edge Ai software solution

29 November 2024 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Infineon Technologies has strengthened its AI software portfolio as Edge AI comes to a growing number of consumer and industrial applications. The company has introduced DEEPCRAFT, a new software solution category brand for Edge AI and machine learning. Infineon has recognised the huge potential of Edge AI for the market, and the importance of providing customers with the tools to utilise Edge AI.

“The applications for Edge AI seem almost limitless. At Infineon we enable our customers to benefit from Edge AI”, said Thomas Rosteck, president of Infineon’s connected secure systems division. “We are proud to drive the development of innovative, trustworthy, convenient and green AI solutions. By establishing DEEPCRAFT, we’re making sure that our customers have a broad portfolio of Edge AI solutions to suit any need, with the added benefit that our Edge AI software and state-of-the-art hardware work together seamlessly.”

The DEEPCRAFT brand portfolio will include the existing Edge AI software products DEEPCRAFT Studio and DEEPCRAFT Ready Models, and will quickly expand to provide Infineon customers with an even wider range of new Edge AI and Machine Learning software tools, models and solutions.

In parallel with the introduction of DEEPCRAFT, the Infineon-owned Edge AI company Imagimob has launched additional Ready Models. These AI models are easily deployable and ready for production. The five new models support gesture and surface detection via radar sensors, and human fall detection using an accelerometer, and extend the audio detection offering to industrial customers.

