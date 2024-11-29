Categories

Industrial PSU family

29 November 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The RACPRO1-T240, -T480, and -T960 power supplies deliver 240, 480, and 960 W, respectively.

All members of the family support a universal, three-phase AC input voltage range of 3x 320 V AC to 3x 576 V AC. The family of PSUs also supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.

Offering an exceptional lifetime of greater than 80 000 hours, the RACPRO1 family sets a new standard for DIN rail-mounted power supplies. In addition to their ergonomic design, which includes 25° toolless and maintenance-free push-in connectors for both inputs and outputs, the family boasts small widths and low mass.

They have high mains input surge immunity of up to 6 kV AC, high return voltage immunity greater than 35 V at the output, and support for an extended temperature range of -40 to 70°C.

The RACPRO1 family is ideal for applications in industrial automation and smart manufacturing, renewable energy and microgrids, traffic engineering and smart cities, power distribution, battery storage systems, and test and measurement.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 706 3162
Email: info@brabek.co.za
www: www.brabek.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Brabek


Further reading:

Wine farm turns to solar installation for power
Current Automation Power Electronics / Power Management
Slanghoek Wine farm opted into a power purchase agreement to lower overall electricity costs and enter a true sustainable future, with a price-competitive edge on lower running costs.

Read more...
Integrated POL voltage regulators
EBV Electrolink Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s TDA38807 and TDA38806 are their highest density high-efficiency integrated point-of-load (IPOL) solutions for smart enterprise systems.

Read more...
Hi-Rel quarter-brick converters
Accutronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Gaia Converter’s quarter-brick series DC-DC power modules provides output power levels ranging from 75 to 250 W in fixed output voltages.

Read more...
1700 V GaN Switcher IC
Future Electronics Power Electronics / Power Management
Power Integrations has introduced a new member of its InnoMux-2 family of single-stage regulated multi-output offline power supply ICs, the industry’s first 1700 V gallium nitride switch.

Read more...
Compact switching joystick
Brabek Switches, Relays & Keypads
The MHS Series from Ruffy Controls is a momentary four-way or eight-way switching joystick with an optional pushbutton validation feature.

Read more...
How ADI battery management solutions empower safer, smarter robots
Altron Arrow Editor's Choice Power Electronics / Power Management
Choosing an appropriate battery pack and its accompanying battery management system is a critical decision in designing an autonomous mobile robot.

Read more...
Industrial power supply range
RFiber Solutions Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor’s ruggedised AC-DC and DC-DC converters and filters are designed for a wide range of industrial applications, including those required to withstand harsh environments.

Read more...
PSUs for industrial applications
Power Electronics / Power Management
RECOM’s REDIIN120/240/480 series of AC-DC converters perfectly corresponds with customer needs by exhibiting high efficiency and low energy consumption at no load.

Read more...
Highest density automotive-grade power modules
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Vicor has released three automotive-grade power modules for 48 V EV systems, which deliver industry-leading power density.

Read more...
MOSFET for automotive applications
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s OptiMOS 7 100 V is offered in the company’s versatile and robust, high-current SSO8 5 x 6 mm2 SMD package.

Read more...











