Industrial PSU family

The RACPRO1-T240, -T480, and -T960 power supplies deliver 240, 480, and 960 W, respectively.
All members of the family support a universal, three-phase AC input voltage range of 3x 320 V AC to 3x 576 V AC. The family of PSUs also supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.
Offering an exceptional lifetime of greater than 80 000 hours, the RACPRO1 family sets a new standard for DIN rail-mounted power supplies. In addition to their ergonomic design, which includes 25° toolless and maintenance-free push-in connectors for both inputs and outputs, the family boasts small widths and low mass.
They have high mains input surge immunity of up to 6 kV AC, high return voltage immunity greater than 35 V at the output, and support for an extended temperature range of -40 to 70°C.
The RACPRO1 family is ideal for applications in industrial automation and smart manufacturing, renewable energy and microgrids, traffic engineering and smart cities, power distribution, battery storage systems, and test and measurement.
