Integrated POL voltage regulators

29 November 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s integrated POL switching converters deliver benchmark efficiency and dramatically reduce system size. Solutions up to 40 A are available in compact PQFN packages. Target applications include server, storage, routers and switches, telecom base stations, and embedded computing. Solutions with and without digital interfaces are available in single output and multi-rail format.

These integrated POL power modules are fully integrated buck converters, with an integrated inductor and other passive components. These regulators makes designs easy, while offering a high-efficiency load and line regulation over a wide input supply range. With integrated inductor and capacitors, it reduces external components and saves 80% of PCB area.

Ready-to-go reference designs and the online simulator simplify the task of designing regulated voltage rails, and different control topologies are available to meet the specific requirements for any application.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900, johannesburg@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





