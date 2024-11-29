Integrated POL voltage regulators

Infineon’s integrated POL switching converters deliver benchmark efficiency and dramatically reduce system size. Solutions up to 40 A are available in compact PQFN packages. Target applications include server, storage, routers and switches, telecom base stations, and embedded computing. Solutions with and without digital interfaces are available in single output and multi-rail format.
These integrated POL power modules are fully integrated buck converters, with an integrated inductor and other passive components. These regulators makes designs easy, while offering a high-efficiency load and line regulation over a wide input supply range. With integrated inductor and capacitors, it reduces external components and saves 80% of PCB area.
Ready-to-go reference designs and the online simulator simplify the task of designing regulated voltage rails, and different control topologies are available to meet the specific requirements for any application.
STMicroelectronics released new devices from the second generation of its industrial MPUs, the STM32MP2 series, to drive future progress in smart factories, smart healthcare, smart buildings, and smart infrastructure.
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.
Slanghoek Wine farm opted into a power purchase agreement to lower overall electricity costs and enter a true sustainable future, with a price-competitive edge on lower running costs.
The RACPRO1 family of PSUs supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.
KIOXIA Europe GmbH was named as winner in the Memory & Storage category of the Embedded Computing Design (ECD) electronica Best in Show Awards at the recently held electronica 2024.
Gaia Converter's quarter-brick series DC-DC power modules provides output power levels ranging from 75 to 250 W in fixed output voltages.
Power Integrations has introduced a new member of its InnoMux-2 family of single-stage regulated multi-output offline power supply ICs, the industry's first 1700 V gallium nitride switch.
Ultra-Wideband, the robust wireless communications technology commonly known as UWB, is such a versatile technology, capable of doing so many different things, that it can be hard to categorise.
The Trimension NCJ29Dx family is part of NXP's portfolio of secure car access system solutions, which includes the NCF3340 NFC controller and the KW37 Bluetooth 5.0 Long-Range MCU.