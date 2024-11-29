Wireless module supports up to 600 Mbps

Quectel’s FCU865R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 LCC package module which can be used for WLAN and Bluetooth connections. The module supports both 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands, and complies with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax protocol to support a transmission speed up to 600 Mbps. The module also supports Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast.
With an ultra-compact size of 15 x 13 x 2 mm,the module optimises the size and cost for end products, to fully meet the demands of size-sensitive applications.
The FCU865R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs, and the low profile and small size of the LCC package ensure that the module can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications to provide reliable connectivity.
Designed with a USB 2.0 interface to provide WLAN capability, the module achieves low-power and high-speed data transmission. Coupled with its compact size, low power consumption, and high reliability, the FCU865R meets application requirements in a variety of fields.
Module combines 5G and NTN support Quectel Wireless Solutions
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
Read more...SIMCom’s A7673X series Otto Wireless Solutions
Read more...ESP32-P4 SoC iCorp Technologies
Read more...Non-terrestrial network module Altron Arrow
Read more...Cellular IoT connectivity via satellite Altron Arrow
Read more...Upgraded power inductor series iCorp Technologies
Read more...Unlocking the future of connectivity
Read more...Quectel wireless module wins accolade iCorp Technologies
Read more...Innovative upgrade process for 2G/3G Otto Wireless Solutions
