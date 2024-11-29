Wireless module supports up to 600 Mbps

29 November 2024

Quectel’s FCU865R is a high-performance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 LCC package module which can be used for WLAN and Bluetooth connections. The module supports both 2,4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi bands, and complies with IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax protocol to support a transmission speed up to 600 Mbps. The module also supports Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast.

With an ultra-compact size of 15 x 13 x 2 mm, the module optimises the size and cost for end products, to fully meet the demands of size-sensitive applications.

The FCU865R an ideal solution for durable and rugged designs, and the low profile and small size of the LCC package ensure that the module can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications to provide reliable connectivity.

Designed with a USB 2.0 interface to provide WLAN capability, the module achieves low-power and high-speed data transmission. Coupled with its compact size, low power consumption, and high reliability, the FCU865R meets application requirements in a variety of fields.

