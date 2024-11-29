Categories

DSP, Micros & Memory



Low noise 3-axis MEMS accelerometers

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The ADXL357 and ADXL357B from Analog Devices are digital outputs, low noise density, low 0 g offset drift, low power, three-axis accelerometers with selectable measurement ranges. The ADXL357 and ADXL357B support the ±10 g, ±20 g, and ±40 g ranges.

The ADXL357/ADXL357B1 offer industry leading noise, minimal offset drift over temperature, and long-term stability, enabling precision applications with minimal calibration.

The low drift, low noise, and low-power ADXL357 and ADXL357B enable accurate tilt measurement, with the ADXL357B more robust for tilt sensing in high-vibration environments.

The ADXL357/ADXL357B digital output features include digital SPI and limited I2C interfaces supported, 20-bit A/D conversion, data interpolation for synchronous sampling, and programmable high- and low-pass digital filters.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


