Low noise 3-axis MEMS accelerometers

The ADXL357 and ADXL357B from Analog Devices are digital outputs, low noise density, low 0 g offset drift, low power, three-axis accelerometers with selectable measurement ranges. The ADXL357 and ADXL357B support the ±10 g, ±20 g, and ±40 g ranges.
The ADXL357/ADXL357B1 offer industry leading noise, minimal offset drift over temperature, and long-term stability, enabling precision applications with minimal calibration.
The low drift, low noise, and low-power ADXL357 and ADXL357B enable accurate tilt measurement, with the ADXL357B more robust for tilt sensing in high-vibration environments.
The ADXL357/ADXL357B digital output features include digital SPI and limited I2C interfaces supported, 20-bit A/D conversion, data interpolation for synchronous sampling, and programmable high- and low-pass digital filters.
Ryzen-based computer on module Altron Arrow
AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.
Read more...QuecPython live demonstration Quectel Wireless Solutions
DSP, Micros & Memory
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.
Read more...Robust and customisable SBC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.
Read more...New family supports future cryptography Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.
Read more...Fast and reliable 4G connectivity worldwide TRX Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Powered by a powerful Quectel LTE Cat 4 modem, the Arduino Pro 4G module’s fast data throughput and high bandwidths ensure reliable and quick data download and upload, even in remote locations.
Read more...ESP32-P4 SoC iCorp Technologies
DSP, Micros & Memory
Espressif Systems announced its latest SoC, the ESP32-P4 which is powered by a RISC-V CPU, with an AI instructions extension, an advanced memory subsystem, and integrated high-speed peripherals.
Read more...Non-terrestrial network module Altron Arrow
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
Read more...Microchip SoC FPGA ASIC Design Services
DSP, Micros & Memory
Microchip Technology introduced the RT PolarFire SoC FPGA, the first real-time Linux capable, RISC-V-based microprocessor subsystem on a proven RT PolarFire FPGA platform.
Read more...QLC Flash memory using BiCS tech EBV Electrolink
DSP, Micros & Memory
KIOXIA announced it had started shipping its 2 Tb Quad-Level-Cell memory devices with its 8th-generation BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology.