Technical resource centre for smart cities
29 November 2024
News
Mouser Electronics empowers engineers with the tools to design innovative electronic solutions for the future with its extensive infrastructure and smart cities resource centre. As the foundation of all cities, infrastructure encompasses everything from transportation networks to energy grids and communication systems. With increased digitalisation, smart city technology enhances the infrastructure and improves daily life, such as by integrating smart meter sensors to collect valuable data on energy and water, for example.
By incorporating smart technologies, cities can enhance traffic management, decrease energy usage, and bolster public safety. Mouser’s infrastructure and smart cities content hub features comprehensive articles, blogs, eBooks, and products from Mouser’s technical team and trusted manufacturing partners. In a recent eBook with Qorvo, ‘Next-Gen Connectivity for Smart Living’, experts dive into the technologies and standards, like Wi-Fi 7 and Threads, that are evolving the smart home and enabling every device to work in tandem.
To browse Mouser’s Infrastructure resource hub, visit https://resources.mouser.com/infrastructure
