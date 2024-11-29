The RHT air temperature and humidity transmitter is a fully wireless solution designed for seamless measurement of temperature and humidity over long distances. With a working range of up to 500 metres, the RHT-Air offers exceptional convenience and efficiency, and allows users to configure and read parameters remotely through a robust wireless network.
The wireless feature minimises electrical noise interference, and provides enhanced measurement accuracy. Being battery powered, the unit is easy to install and relocate, and the transmitter’s long battery life of up to two years means reliable operation without the need for constant power supply interruptions.
The telemetry network is effortlessly extended by simply adding and configuring new sensors. Operating on its own wireless network, the RHT-Air eliminates dependency on company IT infrastructure. It has a wide temperature range that measures temperatures from -40 to 100°C and humidity from 0 to 100% RH. The unit offers precision measurement with a resolution of 0,1°C and 0,1% RH.
The advanced functions of RHT Air include battery level monitoring and dew point indication. The unit combines practicality with advanced technology for reliable and efficient environmental monitoring.
Scalable and secure IoT device onboarding and management
EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.
Covering PoE-powered series and certified models like PROFINET, DNV, and Railway, these products offer reliable networking solutions for diverse industrial applications.
The ADRF5019 from Analog Devices is a non-reflective, single pole, double throw RF switch that operates from 100 MHz to 13 GHz.
The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband, low noise amplifier that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 3,5 dB respectively.
Innovation in powering and cooling AI racks, management of energy consumption and emissions all to be a focus in 2025.
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
SIMCom’s A7673X series is a Cat 1 bis module that supports LTE-FDD, with a maximum downlink rate of 10 Mbps and an uplink rate of 5 Mbps.
Fibocom unveiled its MA510-GL (NTN), a non-terrestrial networks module which is compliant with 3GPP Release 17 standard.
The Telit Cinterion cellular LPWA module will enable satellite data communication using the NB-IoT protocol, without any special hardware changes required for the integration of the cellular module in the customer application.