The RHT air temperature and humidity transmitter is a fully wireless solution designed for seamless measurement of temperature and humidity over long distances. With a working range of up to 500 metres, the RHT-Air offers exceptional convenience and efficiency, and allows users to configure and read parameters remotely through a robust wireless network.

The wireless feature minimises electrical noise interference, and provides enhanced measurement accuracy. Being battery powered, the unit is easy to install and relocate, and the transmitter’s long battery life of up to two years means reliable operation without the need for constant power supply interruptions.

The telemetry network is effortlessly extended by simply adding and configuring new sensors. Operating on its own wireless network, the RHT-Air eliminates dependency on company IT infrastructure. It has a wide temperature range that measures temperatures from -40 to 100°C and humidity from 0 to 100% RH. The unit offers precision measurement with a resolution of 0,1°C and 0,1% RH.

The advanced functions of RHT Air include battery level monitoring and dew point indication. The unit combines practicality with advanced technology for reliable and efficient environmental monitoring.

