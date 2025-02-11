Webinar: Infineon’s robotics development platform

Join Infineon’s webinar to discover how its robotics development platform can streamline your robotics system design. With the industry’s broadest portfolio of products, attendees will benefit from reduced sourcing and design efforts, faster time-to-market, and highly reliable and safe solutions that meet robotics safety standards.

Led by Nenad Belančić, global application manager - robotics and drones at Infineon, this webinar is a must-attend for robotics system designers looking to take their projects to the next level.

During the webinar, attendees will learn about:

• Infineon’s ecosystem offering for robotics applications.

• Three functional block solutions in the IMR: motor control, BMS, and Time-of-Flight (ToF).

• How to use Infineon’s solutions and software to get a head start on the development of your next robot.

Date: 11 February 2025

Time: 08:00 and 15:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/robotics-webinar/





