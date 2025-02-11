Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
AI & ML
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Edge Computing & IIoT
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Events



Print this page printer friendly version

Webinar: Infineon’s robotics development platform

29 November 2024 Events

Join Infineon’s webinar to discover how its robotics development platform can streamline your robotics system design. With the industry’s broadest portfolio of products, attendees will benefit from reduced sourcing and design efforts, faster time-to-market, and highly reliable and safe solutions that meet robotics safety standards.

Led by Nenad Belančić, global application manager - robotics and drones at Infineon, this webinar is a must-attend for robotics system designers looking to take their projects to the next level.

During the webinar, attendees will learn about:

• Infineon’s ecosystem offering for robotics applications.

• Three functional block solutions in the IMR: motor control, BMS, and Time-of-Flight (ToF).

• How to use Infineon’s solutions and software to get a head start on the development of your next robot.

Date: 11 February 2025

Time: 08:00 and 15:00 SAST

For more information visit https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/promopages/robotics-webinar/




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

2025 Tech Talks series
Events
Silicon Labs is excited to be bringing back its Tech Talks series for 2025. Featuring ten sessions, these talks are a must for designers and engineers interested in having the latest in IoT covered.

Read more...
Events
Events
CES 2025 7-11 January 2025 Las Vegas, USA The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but ...

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024 14 November Munich, Germany Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, ...

Read more...
Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
Events
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.

Read more...
AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry
Events
Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SMTA International 20-24 October Rosemont, IL, USA The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and ...

Read more...
EVENTS
Events
   The Future of PCB Design 1 & 3 October Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...

Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.

Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa    2-6 September    Johannesburg    Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa.    Register at www.electramining.co.za...

Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.

Read more...











Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved