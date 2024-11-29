2025 Tech Talks series
29 November 2024
Events
Silicon Labs is excited to be bringing back its Tech Talks series for 2025. Featuring ten sessions, with sessions being featured on the 1st Thursday and 3rd Tuesday of each month, these talks are a must for designers and engineers interested in having the latest in IoT covered.
The one-hour IoT training sessions are designed by developers for developers and cover the latest insights and industry news to help accelerate your IoT projects and connected devices for building tomorrow. Each expert-led session will do a deep dive into the cutting-edge technologies shaping the IoT, including Bluetooth, Matter, LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Wireless Compute, and more.
For more information visit https://www.silabs.com/about-us/events/tech-talks-wireless-technology-training
Further reading:
Webinar: Infineon’s robotics development platform
Events
Revolutionise your robotics development with Infineon’s one-stop-shop solution.
Read more...
Events
Events
CES 2025
7-11 January 2025
Las Vegas, USA
The Consumer Electronics Show is not only the world’s most powerful tech event where attendees can experience the innovations transforming how we live, but ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit 2024
14 November
Munich, Germany
Discover the latest trends and innovations driving the next generation of connectivity across industries like automotive, healthcare, ...
Read more...
Webinar: AMD Versal AI engine for DSP
Events
Acting as a DSP accelerator, Versal AI Engines allow the programmable logic to focus on accelerating other high-value workloads, such as custom algorithms, preprocessing, and sensor fusion.
Read more...
AI applications of machine data in the EMS industry
Events
Join IPC for an engaging course, led by an industry expert, to master the latest techniques in machine data analytics used to improve factor processes.
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
SMTA International
20-24 October
Rosemont, IL, USA
The SMTA International Conference & Expo offers a prime opportunity to engage with suppliers, buyers, and users in the electronics manufacturing and ...
Read more...
EVENTS
Events
The Future of PCB Design
1 & 3 October
Somerset West, Cape Province & Midrand, Gauteng
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting your journey in PCB design, this seminar is designed ...
Read more...
Fighting AOI false calls
MyKay Tronics
Events
Mycronic has developed a unique two-step strategy to combat AOI false calls, based on two innovations.
Read more...
Events
Events
Electra Mining Africa
2-6 September Johannesburg Electra Mining Africa is the largest mining, electrical, automation, manufacturing, power, and transport expo in southern Africa. Register at www.electramining.co.za...
Read more...
Quectel Masterclass: Multi-radio devices
Quectel Wireless Solutions
Events
When service interruptions like cellular outages occur, IoT devices must adapt and seamlessly transition to alternate radio networks to continue functioning and transmitting data.
Read more...