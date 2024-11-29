2025 Tech Talks series

29 November 2024 Events

Silicon Labs is excited to be bringing back its Tech Talks series for 2025. Featuring ten sessions, with sessions being featured on the 1st Thursday and 3rd Tuesday of each month, these talks are a must for designers and engineers interested in having the latest in IoT covered.

The one-hour IoT training sessions are designed by developers for developers and cover the latest insights and industry news to help accelerate your IoT projects and connected devices for building tomorrow. Each expert-led session will do a deep dive into the cutting-edge technologies shaping the IoT, including Bluetooth, Matter, LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Wireless Compute, and more.

For more information visit https://www.silabs.com/about-us/events/tech-talks-wireless-technology-training





