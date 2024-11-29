Full brick DC-DC converter range

The Supreme series DC-DC converter range from PowerGood is a high-performance range of converters. Featuring a fixed switching frequency and predictable EMI, the converters have an output up to 960 W. Load sharing is possible using a single wire connection between converters.

Standard features include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and under-voltage lockout. The output voltage is adjustable via a trim setting by ±10%. The units can be paralleled to increase the output current.

Each module is completely encased to provide protection from the harsh environments in many industrial and transportation applications.

