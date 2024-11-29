Full brick DC-DC converter range

The Supreme series DC-DC converter range from PowerGood is a high-performance range of converters. Featuring a fixed switching frequency and predictable EMI, the converters have an output up to 960 W. Load sharing is possible using a single wire connection between converters.
Standard features include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and under-voltage lockout. The output voltage is adjustable via a trim setting by ±10%. The units can be paralleled to increase the output current.
Each module is completely encased to provide protection from the harsh environments in many industrial and transportation applications.
High-efficiency buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range.
Read more...Powerless is not an option
Power Electronics / Power Management
Uninterruptible Power Supply systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power for a short period, until an alternative power source can be established, or the initial power source is restored.
Read more...Elevate your IoT development
Power Electronics / Power Management
Infineon’s XENSIV Sensor Shield is an evaluation board designed to elevate IoT development. Offering a robust array of sensors for precise data collection, this shield is a powerhouse of sensor technology.
Read more...PowerGood DC-DC converter Vepac Electronics
DSP, Micros & Memory
Standard features on the full range of converters include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and input under-voltage lockout.
Read more...Industrial-grade Ethernet switches Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Covering PoE-powered series and certified models like PROFINET, DNV, and Railway, these products offer reliable networking solutions for diverse industrial applications.
Read more...18 to 44 GHz downconverter module RFiber Solutions
Power Electronics / Power Management
The connectorised module includes RF preselector filters, low-noise amplifiers, programmable attenuation, LO synthesizer, power conditioning, and FPGA control.
Read more...Smart and secure way to power IT RS South Africa
Power Electronics / Power Management
Delivering more output, security, and control than other devices in its class, Eaton’s new 5P Gen 2 UPS also enables fleet management, remote UPS setting, and remote firmware upgrades.
Read more...Generate waveforms at 10 GS/s Vepac Electronics
Computer/Embedded Technology
New flagship arbitrary waveform generator cards from Spectrum Instrumentation generate waveforms with 2,5 GHz bandwidth and 16-bit vertical resolution.
Read more...Wine farm turns to solar installation for power Current Automation
Power Electronics / Power Management
Slanghoek Wine farm opted into a power purchase agreement to lower overall electricity costs and enter a true sustainable future, with a price-competitive edge on lower running costs.