Full brick DC-DC converter range

29 November 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The Supreme series DC-DC converter range from PowerGood is a high-performance range of converters. Featuring a fixed switching frequency and predictable EMI, the converters have an output up to 960 W. Load sharing is possible using a single wire connection between converters.

Standard features include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and under-voltage lockout. The output voltage is adjustable via a trim setting by ±10%. The units can be paralleled to increase the output current.

Each module is completely encased to provide protection from the harsh environments in many industrial and transportation applications.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Email: [email protected]
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


