18 to 44 GHz downconverter module

The AM9035a is an integrated downconverter module that covers an RF frequency range of 18 to 44 GHz . The downconverter provides an analogue IF output centred at 4 GHz , with minimum bandwidth of 2 GHz . The connectorised module includes RF preselector filters, low-noise amplifiers, programmable attenuation, LO synthesizer, power conditioning, and FPGA control.

The internal LO synthesizer requires an external 100 MHz reference and can be configured to support multi-channel coherent applications. Control is achieved with a single SPI interface, and power is supplied from an external 6 V DC supply. The module includes an RF bypass path for frequencies from 20 MHz to 18 GHz .

Mechanical dimensions of the downconverter are approximately 94 x 84 x 18 mm . The AM9035a can be used in conjunction with the AM9029 or AM9018 tuners, to support full RF frequency coverage from 20 MHz to 44 GHz . Furthermore, the AM9035a’s IF output can be digitised directly using various commercially available ultra-wideband ADCs.

