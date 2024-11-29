18 to 44 GHz downconverter module

The AM9035a is an integrated downconverter module that covers an RF frequency range of 18 to 44 GHz. The downconverter provides an analogue IF output centred at 4 GHz, with minimum bandwidth of 2 GHz. The connectorised module includes RF preselector filters, low-noise amplifiers, programmable attenuation, LO synthesizer, power conditioning, and FPGA control.
The internal LO synthesizer requires an external 100 MHz reference and can be configured to support multi-channel coherent applications. Control is achieved with a single SPI interface, and power is supplied from an external 6 V DC supply. The module includes an RF bypass path for frequencies from 20 MHz to 18 GHz.
Mechanical dimensions of the downconverter are approximately 94 x 84 x 18 mm. The AM9035a can be used in conjunction with the AM9029 or AM9018 tuners, to support full RF frequency coverage from 20 MHz to 44 GHz. Furthermore, the AM9035a’s IF output can be digitised directly using various commercially available ultra-wideband ADCs.
High-efficiency buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
The MAX77859 is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range.
Powerless is not an option
Uninterruptible Power Supply systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power for a short period, until an alternative power source can be established, or the initial power source is restored.
Elevate your IoT development
Infineon’s XENSIV Sensor Shield is an evaluation board designed to elevate IoT development. Offering a robust array of sensors for precise data collection, this shield is a powerhouse of sensor technology.
Full brick DC-DC converter range Vepac Electronics
Featuring a fixed switching frequency and predictable EMI, these DC-DC converters from PowerGood have an output up to 960 W.
Smart and secure way to power IT RS South Africa
Delivering more output, security, and control than other devices in its class, Eaton’s new 5P Gen 2 UPS also enables fleet management, remote UPS setting, and remote firmware upgrades.
Low SWaP SoM for AI applications RFiber Solutions
Matchstiq’s G20 and G40 are low SWaP-C SDRs tailored for AI and ML applications by combining an RF module, SDR, FPGA, CPU, and GPU into a single transceiver platform.
Wine farm turns to solar installation for power Current Automation
Slanghoek Wine farm opted into a power purchase agreement to lower overall electricity costs and enter a true sustainable future, with a price-competitive edge on lower running costs.
Industrial PSU family Brabek
The RACPRO1 family of PSUs supports a universal DC input voltage range from 430 to 850 V DC, allowing the parts to support renewable energy and microgrid applications.
Integrated POL voltage regulators EBV Electrolink
Infineon’s TDA38807 and TDA38806 are their highest density high-efficiency integrated point-of-load (IPOL) solutions for smart enterprise systems.