Low-cost i.MX development board

29 November 2024 DSP, Micros & Memory

The FRDM i.MX 93 development board from NXP is a low-cost and compact development board featuring the i.MX93 applications processor. Equipped with an onboard IW612 module, which features NXP’s Tri-Radio solution with Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4 + 802.15.4; the board is ideal for developing modern Industrial and IoT applications.

This development board includes an HDMI display interface, 2 GB LPDDR4X memory, 32 GB eMMC storage for quick boot times, PMIC and expansion capabilities. A microSD slot is integrated for extra storage and an EEPROM is also onboard. The i.MX93 processor features a dual Cortex-A55 @ 1,7 GHz and a Cortex-M33 @ 250 MHz. An Arm Ethos U-65 Micro-NPU is included to handle AI applications at the edge.

The FRDM i.MX 93 board also supports GoPoint for i.MX Applications Processors, which accelerates the time to market by providing comprehensive demos for a variety of use cases.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Email: [email protected]
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Further reading:

High-efficiency buck-boost converter
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range.

Read more...
Webinar: AMD Vitus Unified Software Platform
DSP, Micros & Memory
By mastering this bi-directional workflow to efficiently transition between AMD Vitis and AMD Vivado environments, design engineers will be able to maximise their productivity.

Read more...
PowerGood DC-DC converter
Vepac Electronics DSP, Micros & Memory
Standard features on the full range of converters include output current limiting and short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, and input under-voltage lockout.

Read more...
Ultrawideband Low Noise Amplifier
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband, low noise amplifier that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 3,5 dB respectively.

Read more...
ATmega328P: Getting started without Arduino
DSP, Micros & Memory
In this article, we’ll walk through bringing up the chip completely on its own, using only an external power source and an Atmel-ICE programmer.

Read more...
Integrated IoT development board
DSP, Micros & Memory
The new ESP32 development board from ideaspark features the 32-bit Xtensa dual-core 240 MHz microcontroller combined with a 1,9-inch (6,4 cm) full-colour TFT LCD.

Read more...
Ryzen-based computer on module
Altron Arrow AI & ML
SolidRun announced the launch of its new Ryzen V3000 CX7 Com module, configurable with the eight-core/16-thread Ryzen Embedded V3C48 processor.

Read more...
QuecPython live demonstration
Quectel Wireless Solutions DSP, Micros & Memory
QuecPython allows designers to adapt Quectel’s modules quickly, with a low-code approach to suit their precise requirements in less time and at reduced cost, while maintaining high security standards.

Read more...
Robust and customisable SBC
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.

Read more...
New family supports future cryptography
Altron Arrow DSP, Micros & Memory
NXP has introduced its new i.MX 94 family, which contains an i.MX MPU with an integrated time-sensitive networking (TSN) switch, enabling configurable, secure communications with rich protocol support in industrial and automotive environments.

Read more...











