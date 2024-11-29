The FRDM i.MX 93 development board from NXP is a low-cost and compact development board featuring the i.MX93 applications processor. Equipped with an onboard IW612 module, which features NXP’s Tri-Radio solution with Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4 + 802.15.4; the board is ideal for developing modern Industrial and IoT applications.
This development board includes an HDMI display interface, 2 GB LPDDR4X memory, 32 GB eMMC storage for quick boot times, PMIC and expansion capabilities. A microSD slot is integrated for extra storage and an EEPROM is also onboard. The i.MX93 processor features a dual Cortex-A55 @ 1,7 GHz and a Cortex-M33 @ 250 MHz. An Arm Ethos U-65 Micro-NPU is included to handle AI applications at the edge.
The FRDM i.MX 93 board also supports GoPoint for i.MX Applications Processors, which accelerates the time to market by providing comprehensive demos for a variety of use cases.
