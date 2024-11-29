Non-reflective SPDT RF switch

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ADRF5019 from Analog Devices is a non-reflective, single pole, double throw (SPDT), RF switch manufactured in a silicon process. The switch operates from 100 MHz to 13 GHz with better than 0,8 dB insertion loss and 45 dB of isolation at 8 GHz. The ADRF5019 has a non-reflective design, and the RF ports are internally terminated to 50 Ω.

The ADRF5019 switch requires a dual supply voltage of +3,3 V and −2,5 V and positive control voltage inputs. This switch employs complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-compatible and low voltage transistor-transistor logic (LVTTL)-compatible controls.

The ADRF5019 can also operate with a single positive supply voltage (VDD) applied with the negative supply voltage (VSS) being tied to ground. Even in single-supply operation mode, the ADRF5019 can cover the 100 MHz to 13 GHz operating frequency and maintain good power handling performance.

The ADRF5019 is pin-compatible with the HMC1118, the low frequency cutoff version, which operates from 9 kHz to 13,0 GHz .

The RF switch is available in a 16-lead, lead frame chip scale package (LFCSP) and operates from −40 to 105°C.

Credit(s)

RS South Africa





