The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband low noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz. The typical gain and noise figure are 14 dB and 3,5 dB, respectively, from 10 kHz to 16 GHz. The output power for 1 dB compression (OP1dB), output third-order intercept (OIP3), and output second-order intercept (OIP2) are 15 dBm, 26 dBm, and 29 dBm, respectively, from 10 kHz to 16 GHz.
The nominal quiescent current (IDQ), which can be adjusted, is 90 mA from a 5 V supply voltage (VDD). The internally matched, DC-coupled RF input and output pins require external AC coupling capacitors along with a bias inductor on RFOUT.
The ADL8101 is fabricated on a pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor (pHEMT) process and is housed in a RoHS-compliant, 2 x 2 mm, 8-lead LFCSP. The module is specified for operation from −55 to 125°C.
Typical applications include in telecommunications, instrumentation, radar, and electronic warfare.
High-efficiency buck-boost converter Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The MAX77859 is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range.
Read more...Scalable and secure IoT device onboarding and management
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
EasyPass is an enhancement within Cambium’s cnMaestro platform, aimed at providing local businesses with secure, efficient, and scalable device management making it ideal for high-demand environments such as educational institutions, retail spaces, and corporate campuses.
Read more...Industrial-grade Ethernet switches Vepac Electronics
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Covering PoE-powered series and certified models like PROFINET, DNV, and Railway, these products offer reliable networking solutions for diverse industrial applications.
Read more...Non-reflective SPDT RF switch RS South Africa
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ADRF5019 from Analog Devices is a non-reflective, single pole, double throw RF switch that operates from 100 MHz to 13 GHz.
Read more...Data Centre trends 2025
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Innovation in powering and cooling AI racks, management of energy consumption and emissions all to be a focus in 2025.
Read more...Air temperature and humidity transmitter Mimic Components
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The RHT air temperature and humidity transmitter is a fully wireless solution designed for seamless measurement of temperature and humidity over long distances.
Read more...Module combines 5G and NTN support Quectel Wireless Solutions
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Quectel Wireless Solutions announced the launch of its BG770A-SN ultra-compact 5G-ready satellite communication module, compliant with 3GPP releases 13, 14 and 17.
Read more...Robust and customisable SBC Altron Arrow
DSP, Micros & Memory
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.