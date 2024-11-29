Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Ultrawideband Low Noise Amplifier

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband low noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz. The typical gain and noise figure are 14 dB and 3,5 dB, respectively, from 10 kHz to 16 GHz. The output power for 1 dB compression (OP1dB), output third-order intercept (OIP3), and output second-order intercept (OIP2) are 15 dBm, 26 dBm, and 29 dBm, respectively, from 10 kHz to 16 GHz.

The nominal quiescent current (IDQ), which can be adjusted, is 90 mA from a 5 V supply voltage (VDD). The internally matched, DC-coupled RF input and output pins require external AC coupling capacitors along with a bias inductor on RFOUT.

The ADL8101 is fabricated on a pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor (pHEMT) process and is housed in a RoHS-compliant, 2 x 2 mm, 8-lead LFCSP. The module is specified for operation from −55 to 125°C.

Typical applications include in telecommunications, instrumentation, radar, and electronic warfare.


