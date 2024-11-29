Ultrawideband Low Noise Amplifier

29 November 2024 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband low noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz . The typical gain and noise figure are 14 dB and 3,5 dB, respectively, from 10 kHz to 16 GHz. The output power for 1 dB compression (OP1dB), output third-order intercept (OIP3), and output second-order intercept (OIP2) are 15 dBm , 26 dBm , and 29 dBm , respectively, from 10 kHz to 16 GHz .

The nominal quiescent current (IDQ), which can be adjusted, is 90 mA from a 5 V supply voltage (VDD). The internally matched, DC-coupled RF input and output pins require external AC coupling capacitors along with a bias inductor on RFOUT.

The ADL8101 is fabricated on a pseudomorphic high electron mobility transistor (pHEMT) process and is housed in a RoHS-compliant, 2 x 2 mm , 8-lead LFCSP. The module is specified for operation from −55 to 125°C.

Typical applications include in telecommunications, instrumentation, radar, and electronic warfare.

