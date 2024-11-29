Water detection sensor

The Amphenol Sensors team loves to help customers solve critical sensing problems, and with the growth of Battery Energy Storage systems, there are many new sensing challenges to solve. Recently, a major global automaker experienced significant issues caused by coolant leaking within the battery system, resulting in a short circuit and subsequent fire that destroyed the vehicle.

Amphenol was able to quickly develop and launch the BAF147, a coolant breach/water intrusion sensor package that can be deployed in confined electronics applications where coolant system failure or water intrusion can become a critical safety issue. The BAF147 provides an analogue resistance signal that changes when the sensor is exposed to as little as 3 mm of any conductive coolant or water. Water detection provides the Battery Management System for this OEM the opportunity to prevent vehicle fire when any water or coolant is a potential threat to the battery system, allowing opportunity to service the vehicle before damage is done.

The BAF147 is OBD (On Board Diagnostics) compliant and can be utilised in a variety of application spaces such as inverters, charging systems, battery packs or electrical enclosures. With the growth in popularity of e-bikes, Battery Energy Storage Systems, and xEV applications, the need for Amphenol’s safety sensor products like BAF147 is driving demand, especially in regions where flooding conditions can damage and destroy high value assets. Recent hurricanes in the US have demonstrated that many of these products have engaged in Thermal Runaway when immersed in water, and during Hurricane Ian in 2023, over 30 Electric Vehicles caught fire after being exposed to floodwaters. In situations where a coolant leak or water ingress can be so destructive, products like BAF147 save lives and property.

