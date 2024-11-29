New atom-based thermometer measures temperature more accurately
29 November 2024
Test & Measurement
Scientists at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have created a new thermometer using atoms boosted to such high energy levels that they are a thousand times larger than normal. By monitoring how these giant “Rydberg” atoms interact with heat in their environment, researchers can measure temperature with remarkable accuracy. The thermometer’s sensitivity could improve temperature measurements in fields ranging from quantum research to industrial manufacturing.
Unlike traditional thermometers, a Rydberg thermometer does not need to be first adjusted or calibrated at the factory because it relies inherently on the basic principles of quantum physics. These fundamental quantum principles yield precise measurements that are also directly traceable to international standards.
“We are essentially creating a thermometer that can provide accurate temperature readings without the usual calibrations that current thermometers require,” said NIST postdoctoral researcher Noah Schlossberger.
Beyond precision science, the new thermometer could have wide-ranging applications in challenging environments from spacecraft to advanced manufacturing plants, where sensitive temperature readings are essential.
“This method opens a door to a world where temperature measurements are as reliable as the fundamental constants of nature,” says NIST research scientist Chris Holloway. “It is an exciting step forward for quantum sensing technology.”
For more information visit www.nist.gov
