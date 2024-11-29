High-efficiency buck-boost converter

29 November 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

The MAX77859 is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range (2,5 to 22 V). The IC can supply up to 6 A of output current in buck mode and up to 4 A in boost mode (VIN = 3,7 V, VOUT = 5 V). The IC allows systems to change the output voltage dynamically through its I2C serial interface.

The MAX77859A features I2C-adjustable output current limit with resolutions of 50 mA/step (with 10 mΩ sense resistance) to support USB-C PPS requirements. The MAX77859B is a non-PPS version and is optimised for low quiescent current. Systems equipped with the MAX77859 can provide fast-charging peripheral devices with higher output voltage, minimising power loss across cable/connector and reducing charging time.

The IC operates either in SKIP mode or in forced-PWM (FPWM) mode, depending on the operating conditions, to optimise efficiency. The default output voltage is 5 V when using internal feedback resistors. The IC can also be configured to any default output voltages between 3 and 20 V when using external feedback resistors. The output voltage is adjustable dynamically (DVS) between 3,2 and 16 V in 20 mV steps when using internal feedback resistors or between 3 to 20 V when using external feedback resistors (with the step-size dependent on the external feedback resistor ratio) by programming the internal reference voltage through the I2C serial interface.

MAX77859A features output current limiting: Using a 10 mΩ sense resistor, the output current limit threshold is adjustable dynamically between 1 and 5 A in

50 mA steps via the I2C serial interface, with a 3 A default value.

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





