High-efficiency buck-boost converter

The MAX77859 is a high-efficiency, high-performance buck-boost converter targeted for systems requiring a wide input voltage range (2,5 to 22 V). The IC can supply up to 6 A of output current in buck mode and up to 4 A in boost mode (VIN = 3,7 V, VOUT = 5 V). The IC allows systems to change the output voltage dynamically through its I2C serial interface.
The MAX77859A features I2C-adjustable output current limit with resolutions of 50 mA/step (with 10 mΩ sense resistance) to support USB-C PPS requirements. The MAX77859B is a non-PPS version and is optimised for low quiescent current. Systems equipped with the MAX77859 can provide fast-charging peripheral devices with higher output voltage, minimising power loss across cable/connector and reducing charging time.
The IC operates either in SKIP mode or in forced-PWM (FPWM) mode, depending on the operating conditions, to optimise efficiency. The default output voltage is 5 V when using internal feedback resistors. The IC can also be configured to any default output voltages between 3 and 20 V when using external feedback resistors. The output voltage is adjustable dynamically (DVS) between 3,2 and 16 V in 20 mV steps when using internal feedback resistors or between 3 to 20 V when using external feedback resistors (with the step-size dependent on the external feedback resistor ratio) by programming the internal reference voltage through the I2C serial interface.
MAX77859A features output current limiting: Using a 10 mΩ sense resistor, the output current limit threshold is adjustable dynamically between 1 and 5 A in
50 mA steps via the I2C serial interface, with a 3 A default value.
Uninterruptible Power Supply systems are critical for transitioning and emergency backup power for a short period, until an alternative power source can be established, or the initial power source is restored.
Infineon’s XENSIV Sensor Shield is an evaluation board designed to elevate IoT development. Offering a robust array of sensors for precise data collection, this shield is a powerhouse of sensor technology.
The ADL8101 is an ultrawideband, low noise amplifier that operates from 10 kHz to 22 GHz with typical gain and noise figure of 14 dB and 3,5 dB respectively.
Featuring a fixed switching frequency and predictable EMI, these DC-DC converters from PowerGood have an output up to 960 W.
The connectorised module includes RF preselector filters, low-noise amplifiers, programmable attenuation, LO synthesizer, power conditioning, and FPGA control.
Delivering more output, security, and control than other devices in its class, Eaton’s new 5P Gen 2 UPS also enables fleet management, remote UPS setting, and remote firmware upgrades.
Pairing the powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SoM) from SolidRun, which features the i.MX 8M Plus SoC from NXP, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments.