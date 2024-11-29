Distribution agreement expansion for Mouser

29 November 2024

Mouser has announced an expanded global distribution agreement with Eaton to include its electrical distribution and control portfolio. Eaton is an intelligent power management company with deep regional application expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; power quality, backup power and energy storage; control and automation; life safety and security; structural solutions; and harsh and hazardous environment solutions.

With almost 125 000 products from Eaton’s divisions available to order, including over 15 000 in stock, Mouser offers a wide portfolio of Eaton solutions for use in aerospace, automotive, data centre, transportation and industrial applications. Products include the FAZ-series UL 489 circuit breakers and

UL 1077 supplementary protectors from Eaton, the XLHV supercapacitors from Eaton Electronics Division, the UTSX circular connectors from Eaton / SOURIAU.

The AS85049/88/89/90 EMI/RFI composite backshells from Eaton / SUNBANK are also included. These backshells are self-locking, highly reliable, and offer signal integrity by facilitating shield attachment. Typical applications include aviation, ground army, military marine, military aircraft, and ground transportation.

