How NTN modules integrate cellular and satellite to revolutionise IoT connectivity
29 November 2024
News
NTN modules, also known as satellite communication modules, are designed to enable seamless coverage in remote and underserved areas, bridging connectivity gaps where traditional networks fall short. They achieve this by drawing on wireless communication capabilities from satellites to connect devices travelling through locations not covered by cellular, fibre, or copper fixed-line infrastructure.
This helps NTN modules ensure comprehensive global coverage for seamless connectivity, which is necessary in the transportation, energy, maritime, and agriculture sectors. Quectel is collaborating with Skylo, a leader in this rapidly growing space, to ensure the widest possible uptake of satellite connectivity. Skylo’s direct-to-device service is live across four continents, with coverage over 50 million km2, in partnership with a wide range of satellite operators, MNOs, tier-1 chipset makers and OEMs.
Join this Masterclass webinar, held in partnership with Trimble, for an in-depth discussion on how to navigate the requirements of ASIL for GNSS automotive devices. The session will include a detailed explanation of how to achieve an ASIL B rating for automotive solutions by combining Quectel’s LG69T (AB) raw data GNSS module with Trimble’s ProPoint positioning engine and RTX correction service, ensuring compliance and optimal performance.
Webinar agenda:
• Introduction to NTN technology.
• Quectel’s single and dual-mode NTN modules.
• Skylo’s satellite connectivity solution to augment terrestrial networks.
• IoT use cases for NTN modules.
Date: 13 February 2025
Time: 17:00 SAST
To register, visit www.quectel.com/masterclass-events/how-ntn-modules-integrate-cellular-satellite-iot-connectivity
