Elevate your IoT development

29 November 2024 Power Electronics / Power Management

Infineon’s XENSIV Sensor Shield is an evaluation board designed to elevate IoT development. Offering a robust array of sensors for precise data collection, this shield is a powerhouse of sensor technology.

It features a 60 GHz radar, a 5 V CO2 sensor based on photoacoustic spectroscopy; and temperature, humidity, pressure, motion, and geomagnetic sensors. Additionally, it includes MEMS microphones and a high-contrast TFT display, connecting to PSOC MCUs via the Arduino UNO header.

The list of sensors included on the shield are:

• XENSIV BGT60LTR11AIP 60GHz radar sensor.

• XENSIV PASCO2V15 CO2 sensor.

• XENSIV DPS368 pressure sensor.

• XENSIV IM72D128 MEMS microphones.

• SHT35 humidity and temperature sensor.

• BMI270 6-axis inertial measurement unit.

• BMM350 3-axis magnetometer sensor.

Potential applications of this shield include smart homes and buildings, home entertainment, heating ventilation and air conditioning, and home appliances.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 11 236 1900 , [email protected],www.ebv.com




