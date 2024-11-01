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IOT secures major industry partnership

30 March 2026 News

IOT Electronics has announced a new strategic partnership with Powell Electronics, becoming an Official Authorised Reseller in South Africa.

Powell Electronics is globally recognised for supplying high-reliability interconnect solutions to the industrial, defence, aerospace, and harsh-environment sectors. Its portfolio includes robust connector and cable assembly solutions designed to perform in demanding applications where reliability is critical.

Through this partnership, IOT Electronics expands its local offering with access to Powell’s extensive product range and global supply network. South African customers will benefit from improved availability, trusted technical support, and proven interconnect technologies suited to mission-critical environments.

The collaboration reinforces IOT Electronics’ commitment to delivering quality components and dependable service, while providing customers with direct access to internationally respected interconnect solutions.


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Tel: +27 11 568 2736
Email: [email protected]
www: www.iotelectronics.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about IOT Electronics


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