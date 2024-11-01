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Circuit & System Protection



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Clearing the Static: The importance of cleaning in ESD control

29 May 2026 Circuit & System Protection

By Greg Barron, Actum Group director


Greg Barron, Actum Group director

To prevent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) damage to sensitive electronic assemblies and components, all production, handling, packaging, and storage must take place in an ESD-protected environment.

Equally important is the proper cleaning of these ESD-safe areas and equipment such as workstations, floors, mats, trays, and tools, using specialised antistatic cleaners. As a vital part of any static control program, these cleaning products should be non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-staining.

Anti-static topicals provide simple, effective solutions to reduce static electricity. Actum offers a range of ACL Staticide products, known for dissipating static charges to zero faster than other anti-static solutions on the market. With a global reputation for innovation, quality, and reliability, ACL Staticide is a trusted name in ESD cleaning.

Special care should be taken when maintaining ESD floors. Neglecting their cleaning can degrade their static control properties, leading to costly damage or replacement of both flooring and electronics. Regular cleaning with a dedicated ESD floor cleaner ensures long-term performance and protection.

For more information contact Actum on +27 11 608 3001 or email [email protected]. Actum is the home of specialised industrial brands.




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