Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Power Electronics / Power Management



Print this page printer friendly version

Design considerations for powering remote Bluetooth beacons

25 November 2019 Power Electronics / Power Management Editor's Choice

By Tim Parker, Avnet Abacus.

One of the most exciting low-power wireless technologies to emerge in the last couple of years is Bluetooth beacon technology, which involves placing small electronic beacon devices at points of interest that broadcast packets of information via Bluetooth low energy to the smartphones of passers-by.

These packets of information can be used to help the smartphone determine where it is, since the location of the beacon is known, which can be useful for navigating around indoor areas like airports and shopping malls where GPS isn’t available.

The other major use case is retail advertising, whereby a beacon placed within a display for a certain product broadcasts a coupon or offer code for that product to the smartphone of a user who is lingering at that particular display. There are many hundreds more use cases for Bluetooth beacons but these are probably the most popular for this technology to date.

Fitting a Bluetooth beacon in a retail environment or airport must of course involve consideration of how the device will be powered. Mains power may be available for new installations, but more often than not it is easier and more convenient to have the beacon powered by small batteries.

Batteries mean the devices can be installed instantly, and moved whenever required, and Bluetooth low energy technology, combined with today’s battery technology, means it may be months or years before the batteries need replacing.

The first thing to consider when selecting a battery for a Bluetooth beacon design is whether to go with primary chemistries (non-rechargeable) or rechargeable types. For primary battery solutions, the batteries’ capacity and longevity is obviously of paramount importance to avoid costs incurred when replacing them, including both the cost of the new batteries and the labour cost associated with changing them – this may seem small but if an airport has hundreds of beacons installed for indoor navigation it quickly becomes significant. If beacons are deployed in remote or inaccessible locations this problem is compounded. Replacement costs also apply to rechargeable batteries that may have failed for whatever reason; reliability is therefore crucial for both battery types.

Both primary and rechargeable batteries will need to work across a wide operating temperature range, and rechargeables will need to be able to recharge at these temperatures too. For industrial applications, this might mean operating at up to 85°C, though some indoor applications (particularly in confined spaces) also get very hot.

If it’s outdoors, it will need to work in negative temperatures and when the weather is humid. Another key consideration is the physical size of the batteries. Beacons are compact devices, designed to be fitted in small spaces, and they also have to look unobtrusive. This means that both batteries’ size and their power density/energy density are important.

The electrical considerations for different types of batteries include the voltage they can provide. Higher-voltage batteries are usually deemed more desirable as it may be possible to use fewer cells than an equivalent solution using lower-voltage types. The current that the batteries can provide at their peak discharge level is a useful measure of whether they can provide enough power for your application.

Other characteristics to look out for include self-discharge figures; for long-life applications like beacons, we need something without much self-discharge as we want the batteries to last for a long period of time. If your application recharges its batteries in situ, perhaps from a solar panel mounted on the beacon or some other form of energy harvesting, the battery must be able to accept a wide range of recharging voltages and currents from the energy harvesting solution, and be able to use the tiny amounts of energy these solutions provide.

Primary chemistries

Batteries’ mechanical and electrical properties are in large part dependent on their different chemistries.

The most widely used primary chemistry in consumer electronics devices is alkaline, but these are unlikely to suit beacon applications as they simply don’t last long enough. Their low cost and wide availability from convenient locations such as supermarkets is offset by the number of times alkaline batteries will need to be changed over the life of the product. They are also low-voltage (typically less than 1,5 V) and have a limited temperature range of 0°C to 60°C.

The major alternative to alkaline for primary batteries is chemistries based on lithium. Lithium cells have the highest available energy density and provide relatively high voltages, between 2,7 and 3,6 V dependent on their exact chemistry.

One of the most popular lithium chemistries is lithium iron disulphate (LiFeS2), as it’s relatively inexpensive and can deliver high pulse currents. Lithium manganese dioxide (LiMnO2) batteries are also widely used in consumer electronics, particularly in compact applications, as they can provide 3 V (enough to replace two 1,5 V alkaline batteries). However, both these chemistries’ temperature range is just -20°C to 60°C and they have a relatively high self-discharge rate.

Lithium thionyl chloride (LiSOCl2) cells are a more expensive choice than some of the other lithium chemistries, but they offer the highest energy density of all. They have several other advantages, including very long battery life, even under extreme temperature and humidity cycles.

Lithium thionyl chloride devices can typically operate at -40°C to +85°C, but those made with the most robust bobbin construction (such as in Figure 2) can withstand up to -80°C to 125°C in some cases. They can last between 10 and 40 years, dependent on the quality of the raw materials and construction. Self-discharge can be as low as 0,7% per year, ideal for remote applications such as beacons.

A great example is Tadiran’s PulsesPlus series of lithium thionyl chloride batteries (Figure 3), which provide 3,6 V with only 0,7% self-discharge, ideal for Bluetooth beacon applications. Five models provide a choice of capacity between 2,5 and 38 Ah, and they can support high pulse current for transmission of RF signals.

Rechargeable chemistries

Rechargeable chemistries include nickel metal hydride, lithium ion and lithium polymer. Of these, consumer grade lithium-ion batteries are the most widely used today; they last up to five years if charged correctly and have an operating temperature range of -10°C to 60°C, which may suit a beacon application. Lithium polymer batteries, like the types used in smartphones, are primarily lauded for their thin form factor as they can be made in sheets.

Some modern nickel metal hydride (NiMH) cells, such as the Robust85 series from Varta, are reliable enough for beacon applications. Their temperature range is -25°C to 85°C, they last five years at 45°C, and can offer anywhere between 1,2 and 4,8 V to the application. Compared to lithium chemistries, their charging requirements are relatively simple, allowing continuous charging as the risk of overcharging is low.

Ultimately, the exact battery choice for a successful Bluetooth beacon design will depend on the exact nature of the deployment but, broadly speaking, lithium thionyl chloride and rechargeable nickel metal hydride batteries offer the best energy densities combined with longevity, reliability and cost effectiveness.

Avnet Abacus carries a wide range of both types from specialist suppliers including Tadiran, Varta, and many more. If you have specific battery requirements or would like to discuss your design in more detail, get in touch with local representative, Avnet South Africa.

For more information contact Avnet South Africa, +27 11 319 8600, sales@avnet.co.za, www.avnet.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 319 8600
Fax: +27 11 319 8650
Email: sales@avnet.co.za
www: www.avnet.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Avnet South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

6U VPX power supply
23 October 2019, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor announced its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms AC-input VPX power supply for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 6U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 46 standards, allows ...

Read more...
Automotive H-bridge driver
23 October 2019, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE985x H-bridge MOSFET driver IC product family from Infineon Technologies is an ideal fit for compact and cost-effective motor control solutions. It targets automotive applications such as sunroof, ...

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA
23 October 2019, Avnet South Africa , Programmable Logic
Developers of spacecraft electronics use radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to create on-board systems that meet the demanding performance needs of future space missions, survive ...

Read more...
40 Watt DC-DC converters for industrial use
23 October 2019, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power announced the release of its new TEN 40WEI range of industrial converters. Due to a new design approach, it offers a cost-efficient solution with no concession on quality or reliability as ...

Read more...
Radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA
25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa , Programmable Logic
Developers of spacecraft electronics use radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to create on-board systems that meet the demanding performance needs of future space missions, survive ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.0 audio IC and module
25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To help Bluetooth speaker and headphone manufacturers maintain product differentiation in the competitive wireless audio market, Microchip Technology released the next generation of its Bluetooth 5.0-qualified ...

Read more...
Automotive-compliant linear regulators
25 November 2019, Altron Arrow , Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated introduced the company’s first low-dropout (LDO) linear regulators compliant to AEC-Q100 Grade 1. The AP7315Q and AP7343Q deliver 150 mA and 300 mA respectively and are suitable ...

Read more...
40 Watt DC-DC converters for industrial use
25 November 2019, Conical Technologies , Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power announced the release of its new TEN 40WEI range of industrial converters. Due to a new design approach, it offers a cost-efficient solution with no concession on quality or reliability as ...

Read more...
Battery charger for medical and personal electronics
25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa , Power Electronics / Power Management
Texas Instruments introduced a new switching battery charger IC that supports a termination current of 20 mA. Compared to competing devices, which typically support a termination current higher than 60 ...

Read more...
Battery Technologies Conference 2019
25 November 2019 , News, Editor's Choice
Batteries are a critical enabler of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, powering technology in products from laptops and handheld devices to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved