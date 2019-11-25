Automotive-compliant linear regulators

Diodes Incorporated introduced the company’s first low-dropout (LDO) linear regulators compliant to AEC-Q100 Grade 1.
The AP7315Q and AP7343Q deliver 150 mA and 300 mA respectively and are suitable for any automotive application that requires tight voltage regulation across operating conditions, such as point-of-load power supplies in advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), RF communications, infotainment systems, and cameras.
Automotive manufacturers are integrating an increasing level of ADAS into vehicles with sensors and other sensitive circuits that demand highly stable power supplies. With full production part approval process (PPAP) capability, the AP7315Q and AP7343Q can be used in automotive applications that require products qualified to AEC-Q100 with a Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C) temperature rating.
Both devices provide practical alternatives to switching regulators in highly demanding automotive applications. As well as current limiting and short-circuit protection, the LDOs feature an enable input that allows the linear regulators to be switched off when not required.
While in use, the regulators have a low quiescent current of just 35 A. Both devices are also available with (AP7315DQ/43DQ) and without (AP7315Q/43Q) an output capacitor discharge feature, which is often required to protect sensitive loads during shutdown, such as CMOS image sensors.
The LDOs feature a high power-supply rejection ratio (PSRR) of 75 dB at 1 kHz to deliver stable output voltages for sensitive loads from an input voltage of between 1,7 V and 5,25 V. Output noise is just 60 Vrms between 10 Hz and 100 kHz for a fixed output voltage of 1,1 V to 3,3 V (AP7315Q) or 0,9 V to 3,6 V (AP7343Q).
Both regulators are supplied in the SOT25 package.
