40 Watt DC-DC converters for industrial use

25 November 2019 Power Electronics / Power Management

Traco Power announced the release of its new TEN 40WEI range of industrial converters. Due to a new design approach, it offers a cost-efficient solution with no concession on quality or reliability as well as improved specifications compared to its predecessor. It comes in a standard 5,08 x 2,54 cm metal package with a 4:1 input voltage range. The TEN 40WEI series has an output voltage range from 3,3 V to 24 V.

High efficiencies of up to 93% allow for an operating temperature range (using natural convection) of -40°C to +70°C without power derating (model dependent). Certified according to the latest IT standard (IEC/EN/UL 62368-1) and equipped with additional features like remote on/off function and protection against short circuit, over-voltage and over-temperature, the TEN 40WIE series is suitable for many industrial applications.

For more information contact Conical Technologies, +27 66 231 1900, daniel.haywood@conical.co.za, www.conical.co.za

Credit(s)

Conical Technologies





