Solderable grounding seal

25 November 2019 Interconnection

With the WE-SMGS, Würth Elektronik offers solderable seals for surface mounting.

The WE-SMGS consists of a temperature resistant foam material, which combines the conductive seals with high elasticity. After compression, they then return to their original shape. The layer surrounding the heat-resistant foam is made of copper weave with tinning. It facilitates the soldering process in a reflow oven.

WE-SMGS can be used to establish contact between the PCB ground and metallic housing or other external metallic elements. It can also be used for low-resistance, high-frequency connections between the grounding points of two superimposed PCBs.

These elements are designed for a pick-and-place/reflow process, thus representing an alternative to WE-SECF contact fingers. WE-SMGS is available from stock in various heights from 2,5 to 15 mm. Würth Elektronik provides free samples on request.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9383, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com


Email: jason.page@we-online.com
www: www.we-online.com
Würth Elektronik eiSos


