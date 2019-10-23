Waterproof Micro USB connector

25 November 2019 Interconnection

As part of a new product line from GCT, the aquanex waterproof range brings together high-performance USB connectors with IP67 rated sealing. The first connector launched from the aquanex range, the USB3500, is a horizontal mid-plane mounted Micro USB connector.

The shell is made from a one-piece stainless steel construction for added integrity using an innovative metal injection moulding manufacturing process, then plated in nickel.

A silicon seal is moulded to the exact connector profile to ensure reliability against the large flange, creating an optimal seal. The one-piece metal injected shell also provides the USB3500 with a compact form factor at 10 x 4 x 5,3 mm.

Four mounting posts provide secure attachment to the PCB, reducing assembly time since no screws or fixing is required. Over 10 000 mounting cycles and an operating temperature between -20°C to +85°C add to the USB3500’s durability credentials.

Two new Micro USB variants, a unique vertical mounted connector and a top-of-PCB version, will be added to the range later in 2019.

Credit(s)

Electrocomp





