Waterproof Micro USB connector

As part of a new product line from GCT, the aquanex waterproof range brings together high-performance USB connectors with IP67 rated sealing. The first connector launched from the aquanex range, the USB3500, is a horizontal mid-plane mounted Micro USB connector.
The shell is made from a one-piece stainless steel construction for added integrity using an innovative metal injection moulding manufacturing process, then plated in nickel.
A silicon seal is moulded to the exact connector profile to ensure reliability against the large flange, creating an optimal seal. The one-piece metal injected shell also provides the USB3500 with a compact form factor at 10 x 4 x 5,3 mm.
Four mounting posts provide secure attachment to the PCB, reducing assembly time since no screws or fixing is required. Over 10 000 mounting cycles and an operating temperature between -20°C to +85°C add to the USB3500’s durability credentials.
Two new Micro USB variants, a unique vertical mounted connector and a top-of-PCB version, will be added to the range later in 2019.
