Taoglas has developed an LTE beam-steering antenna system that is capable of dynamically adapting its antenna radiation patterns in real time to extend coverage in areas of low signal quality.
The Shift also increases the link quality compared to any standard antenna system on the market which can, in turn, lead to substantial throughput increases.
The antenna negates the need for expensive repeater solutions to provide Internet broadband connectivity and switches its link to another cell tower if one of the base stations goes down. It provides extended coverage in underground car parks, rural areas and other areas that the cellular signals find hard to reach.
Current LTE modems use a pair of passive antennas to provide MIMO connectivity. The difficulty with passive antennas in mobile or fixed applications where the node location is unknown is that the passive antenna is required to operate in all directions, i.e., omnidirectionally. Taoglas’ software-defined Shift antenna system uses an intelligent control driver to identify and dynamically select the optimal antenna configuration.
The Shift’s potential for improvement is more than from -8 dBi average gain; it can improve the average gain in a worst-case scenario from a -20 dBi null to a +3 dBi.
These parameters are of keen interest to the end user looking for a faster data download or improved reliability from the communication system.
Taoglas is developing several variations of products around this smart antenna system, which is upgradable to sub-6 GHz, 5G NR.
