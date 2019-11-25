Battery charger for medical and personal electronics

25 November 2019 Power Electronics / Power Management

Texas Instruments introduced a new switching battery charger IC that supports a termination current of 20 mA. Compared to competing devices, which typically support a termination current higher than 60 mA, the BQ25619 enables 7% higher battery capacity and longer run time.

The device also delivers three-in-one boost converter integration and ultra-fast charging, offering 95% efficiency at a 4,6 V and 0,5 A output. It helps engineers design more efficiently for small medical and personal electronics applications such as hearing aids, earbuds and wireless charging cases, IP network cameras, patient monitoring devices and personal care applications.

The BQ25619 reduces battery leakage down to 6 μA in ship mode, which conserves battery energy to double the shelf life for the device. While in battery-only operation, the device consumes only 10 μA, to support standby systems.

For more information contact Avnet South Africa, +27 11 319 8600, sales@avnet.co.za, www.avnet.co.za

Credit(s)

Avnet South Africa





