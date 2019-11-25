Battery charger for medical and personal electronics

Texas Instruments introduced a new switching battery charger IC that supports a termination current of 20 mA. Compared to competing devices, which typically support a termination current higher than 60 mA, the BQ25619 enables 7% higher battery capacity and longer run time.
The device also delivers three-in-one boost converter integration and ultra-fast charging, offering 95% efficiency at a 4,6 V and 0,5 A output. It helps engineers design more efficiently for small medical and personal electronics applications such as hearing aids, earbuds and wireless charging cases, IP network cameras, patient monitoring devices and personal care applications.
The BQ25619 reduces battery leakage down to 6 μA in ship mode, which conserves battery energy to double the shelf life for the device. While in battery-only operation, the device consumes only 10 μA, to support standby systems.
6U VPX power supply 23 October 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
SynQor announced its new universal 85 to 264 Vrms AC-input VPX power supply for critical military, aerospace and shipboard applications. This 6U VPX power supply, designed to meet VITA 46 standards, allows ...
Read more...Automotive H-bridge driver 23 October 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The TLE985x H-bridge MOSFET driver IC product family from Infineon Technologies is an ideal fit for compact and cost-effective motor control solutions. It targets automotive applications such as sunroof, ...
Read more...Radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA 23 October 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Programmable Logic
Developers of spacecraft electronics use radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to create on-board systems that meet the demanding performance needs of future space missions, survive ...
Read more...40 Watt DC-DC converters for industrial use 23 October 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power announced the release of its new TEN 40WEI range of industrial converters. Due to a new design approach, it offers a cost-efficient solution with no concession on quality or reliability as ...
Read more...Radiation-tolerant PolarFire FPGA 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Programmable Logic
Developers of spacecraft electronics use radiation-tolerant (RT) field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to create on-board systems that meet the demanding performance needs of future space missions, survive ...
Read more...Design considerations for powering remote Bluetooth beacons 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Power Electronics / Power Management, Editor's Choice
One of the most exciting low-power wireless technologies to emerge in the last couple of years is Bluetooth beacon technology, which involves placing small electronic beacon devices at points of interest that broadcast packets of information via Bluetooth low energy to the smartphones of passers-by.
Read more...Bluetooth 5.0 audio IC and module 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To help Bluetooth speaker and headphone manufacturers maintain product differentiation in the competitive wireless audio market, Microchip Technology released the next generation of its Bluetooth 5.0-qualified ...
Read more...Automotive-compliant linear regulators 25 November 2019, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Diodes Incorporated introduced the company’s first low-dropout (LDO) linear regulators compliant to AEC-Q100 Grade 1.
The AP7315Q and AP7343Q deliver 150 mA and 300 mA respectively and are suitable ...
Read more...40 Watt DC-DC converters for industrial use 25 November 2019, Conical Technologies
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Traco Power announced the release of its new TEN 40WEI range of industrial converters. Due to a new design approach, it offers a cost-efficient solution with no concession on quality or reliability as ...
Read more...BAW-based chips for comms infrastructure 25 November 2019, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Texas Instruments debuted new bulk acoustic wave (BAW)-based embedded processing and analog chips for the next generation of connectivity and communications infrastructure.
The first two devices developed ...