Smart meter chipset with RF and power-line comms

STMicroelectronics is facilitating smarter city and industry infrastructures through the combination of powerline and wireless communication in its market-proven smart meter chipset.

Already widely used in smart electricity meters, the ST8500 powerline communication (PLC) chipset now enables smart meters to communicate through existing power cables or radio frequency (RF) waves, combining the strengths of both types of connection. Where power lines may be too noisy for PLC, or where local regulations dictate, equipment makers can now implement wireless and PLC quickly and efficiently using the ST8500.

By embedding support for RF Mesh at the physical (PHY) layer and in the chip-link layer (Media Access Control, MAC, and 6LoWPAN) firmware, the ST8500 gives developers extra flexibility to leverage the strengths of combined powerline and wireless mesh networking for communication between smart nodes and data collectors.

Unlike simple point-to-point links, hybrid mesh networking interconnects nodes extensively to create more reliable and fault-tolerant connections and extend communication distances.

