Smart meter chipset with RF and power-line comms

STMicroelectronics is facilitating smarter city and industry infrastructures through the combination of powerline and wireless communication in its market-proven smart meter chipset.
Already widely used in smart electricity meters, the ST8500 powerline communication (PLC) chipset now enables smart meters to communicate through existing power cables or radio frequency (RF) waves, combining the strengths of both types of connection. Where power lines may be too noisy for PLC, or where local regulations dictate, equipment makers can now implement wireless and PLC quickly and efficiently using the ST8500.
By embedding support for RF Mesh at the physical (PHY) layer and in the chip-link layer (Media Access Control, MAC, and 6LoWPAN) firmware, the ST8500 gives developers extra flexibility to leverage the strengths of combined powerline and wireless mesh networking for communication between smart nodes and data collectors.
Unlike simple point-to-point links, hybrid mesh networking interconnects nodes extensively to create more reliable and fault-tolerant connections and extend communication distances.
36 – 43,5 GHz medium-power amplifier 23 October 2019, RFiber Solutions
The CHA3398-98F from United Monolithic Semiconductors is a 4-stage monolithic medium-power amplifier, which produces 24 dB gain for 20 dBm output power. It is well suited for a wide range of applications,
The QPA9903 from Qorvo is a linearisable power amplifier (PA) that operates from 1805 to 1880 MHz, targeting Band 3 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The PA delivers an output power of 28 dBm
Taoglas has developed an LTE beam-steering antenna system that is capable of dynamically adapting its antenna radiation patterns in real time to extend coverage in areas of low signal quality. The Shift
u-blox has built its new NINA B4 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) module series upon Nordic Semiconductor's recently announced nRF52833 chip. The module enables a number of Bluetooth features including Bluetooth
Pasternack recently announced a comprehensive portfolio of 5G RF solutions serving the urgent needs of engineers and technicians around the world with high-grade RF components and cable assemblies shipped
To help Bluetooth speaker and headphone manufacturers maintain product differentiation in the competitive wireless audio market, Microchip Technology released the next generation of its Bluetooth 5.0-qualified
The MC-1612-DG, made by Locosys, is a single-band multi-system with an Arm base processor. It not only supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS, but also has a Flash memory, TCXO, RTC crystal, LNA
